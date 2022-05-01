Men recycle saree to create rope, video of ‘desi innovation’ wows people

In the fashionable world the place the necessity of the hour is to guard and preserve the planet, many emphasise on the motto cut back, reuse and recycle. There are additionally a number of movies on the Internet that present individuals attempting to recycle or reuse issues. Just like this clip shared by IAS officer Supriya Sahu. Though previous, the video displaying males recycling a saree to show it into rope has once more created a buzz.

“Brilliant desi innovation for recyling of garments. There is so much local talent around us. All we need to do is to support and encourage these eco warriors,” she wrote whereas posting the video. She additionally added the hashtag #ReduceReuseRecycle. Though it’s unknown when or the place the video was captured, it has been in circulation since 2019.

Take a have a look at the video to see how the lads recycle the previous saree by tearing it into items after which entwining them to kind a rope:

The video has been posted a couple of days in the past. Since being shared, it has gathered greater than 56,000 views and the numbers are solely growing. The share has additionally prompted individuals to submit varied feedback.

“Brilliant. Nice video,” wrote a Twitter consumer. “Too good! There is so much and so many like this in the country. Praying for them. Small and beautiful ideas. Re-use, Recycle as many things. Save the environment, save yourself. Congratulations and Best Wishes to all of these people!” posted one other. “It’s really amazing, there are lots of talent in rural areas,, really incredible,” expressed a 3rd.

What are your ideas on the video?