Mendis, Shanaka and Asitha put Sri Lanka in the Super 4s
Sri Lanka 184 for 8 (Mendis 60, Shanaka 45, Ebadot 3-51) beat Bangladesh 183 for 7 (Afif 39, Mehidy 38, Karunaratne 2-32, Hasaranga 2-41) by two wickets
It sparked large celebrations within the Sri Lanka dressing room and rounds of laughter as they could not imagine their string of luck on this crunch recreation. Asitha, on T20I debut, struck two fours in what turned out to be the final 4 balls of the match, earlier than hitting the ball into long-on for the 2 that sealed the deal.
Bangladesh had outing with the bat, with Afif Hossain hitting 39 off 22 balls after Mehidy Hasan Miraz, taking part in his first T20I in 4 years, rocked Sri Lanka with a brisk begin.
Bangladesh despatched out Sabbir Rahman and Mehidy Hasan Miraz after exhausting six totally different opening pairs this 12 months. Sabbir was opening for the primary time in worldwide cricket, whereas Mehidy had by no means opened in T20Is and solely as soon as in worldwide cricket, within the Asia Cup remaining 4 years in the past, when the event was an ODI occasion.
Wickets preserve SL on monitor
Bangladesh obtained off to one in every of their greatest begins, however Sri Lanka stored on selecting up wickets. Mehidy’s dismissal within the seventh over was adopted by Mushfiqur Rahim’s within the subsequent over, as Chamika Karunaratne obtained one to rear into his face, and his tried glide in direction of third-man took the shoulder of the bat and solely went so far as wicketkeeper Mendis.
Shakib tried to maintain the run-rate going on the different finish, hitting three fours off Karunaratne within the tenth over. One of them took him to six,000 T20 runs, making him solely the second cricketer to attain this many runs and take greater than 400 wickets within the format. But Maheesh Theekshana eliminated him in his final over, the eleventh, once more chopping down Bangladesh’s momentum simply once they appeared to be going sturdy.
Mahmudullah and Afif Hossain placed on 59 for the fifth wicket, hitting 5 fours and three sixes between them. Afif struck Hasaranga for a 4 and a slog-swept six within the thirteenth over, earlier than Mahmudullah pasted the identical bowler in his subsequent over, for an additional slog-swept six and a success inside-out, excessive over extra-cover. Afif hammered Fernando for his second six within the subsequent over, earlier than scooping him for 4.
Ebadot hits again after brisk opening stand
Sri Lanka’s openers started slowly, scoring simply 13 off the primary three overs of the chase, earlier than exploding to life within the fourth and fifth overs, highlighted by Mendis slog-sweeping and sweeping Shakib for 2 sixes and a 4 off successive balls. Just when Sri Lanka gave the impression to be working away, although, Ebadot Hossain salvaged Bangladesh’s powerplay, eradicating Pathum Nissanka and Charith Asalanka in his first over in T20Is. Both had been off brief balls. Nissanka, who had struck a six and two fours, solely managed to lob-pull a catch to midwicket, whereas Asalanka’s try to clear mid-off discovered the fielder.
In his subsequent over, the eighth of the innings, Ebadot eliminated Danushka Gunathilaka, as Taskin ran arduous from the deep fine-leg boundary and dived ahead to finish an excellent catch. Inspired by the catch, Taskin then eliminated Bhanuka Rajapaksa within the subsequent over, caught at deep third off an tried ramp gone fallacious.
Mendis rides his luck
Just what number of lives can a batter match right into a T20I innings? Ask Mendis. He obtained away with 4 lives in his 37-ball keep. When he was on 2, keeper Mushfiqur dropped him off Taskin. Then, within the seventh over, he was caught behind off Mahedi, just for the no-ball siren to blare across the floor, permitting Mendis to proceed his innings at 29. In the following over, he swung at an Ebadot supply that took a little bit of glove. Neither the bowler nor wicketkeeper Mushfiqur had been certain of it, and Bangladesh missed out on sending it up for evaluate.
Sabbir had one other likelihood when Mendis, on 44, and Shanaka obtained right into a mix-up, however he missed the stumps with Mendis not less than a foot wanting the crease. Finally, Taskin took a diving catch at third to ship Mendis again for 60. Taskin had a superb day, ending with 2 for twenty-four from 4 overs other than taking these two catches, however his vitality did not fairly rub off on the remainder of his crew.
Mohammad Isam is ESPNcricinfo’s Bangladesh correspondent. @isam84