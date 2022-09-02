Mendis, Shanaka and Asitha put Sri Lanka in the Super 4s

Sri Lanka 184 for 8 (Mendis 60, Shanaka 45, Ebadot 3-51) beat Bangladesh 183 for 7 (Afif 39, Mehidy 38, Karunaratne 2-32, Hasaranga 2-41) by two wickets

The sound of the no-ball siren was candy music in Sri Lanka’s ears in Dubai. As quickly as Asitha Fernando and Maheesh Theekshana ran two off the third ball of the final over, the TV umpire adjudged that offspinner Mahedi Hasan had overstepped, fatally, for the second time within the match. Sri Lanka had crushed Bangladesh by two wickets, to advance to the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup.

It sparked large celebrations within the Sri Lanka dressing room and rounds of laughter as they could not imagine their string of luck on this crunch recreation. Asitha, on T20I debut, struck two fours in what turned out to be the final 4 balls of the match, earlier than hitting the ball into long-on for the 2 that sealed the deal.

Bangladesh had hope when Mahedi eliminated Dasun Shanaka within the 18th over after the Sri Lanka captain struck a 33-ball 45 with three fours and two sixes. Then got here a seesawing nineteenth over, bowled by one other debutant in Ebadot Hossain , by which Sri Lanka scored 17 runs but in addition misplaced the harmful Chamika Karunaratne, run out by a Shakib Al Hasan direct hit.

But it was Sri Lanka’s day, and it appeared fated to be so when Kusal Mendis survived 4 lives whereas scoring a 37-ball 60. He struck seven boundaries together with three sixes, and Bangladesh had been left ruing a dropped catch, a wicket chalked off when Mahedi bowled a no-ball, a missed run-out, and a evaluate not taken.

Bangladesh had outing with the bat, with Afif Hossain hitting 39 off 22 balls after Mehidy Hasan Miraz, taking part in his first T20I in 4 years, rocked Sri Lanka with a brisk begin.

Asitha Fernando and Maheesh Theekshana rejoice Sri Lanka’s victory•AFP/Getty Images

Mehidy gamble pays off

Bangladesh despatched out Sabbir Rahman and Bangladesh despatched out Sabbir Rahman and Mehidy Hasan Miraz after exhausting six totally different opening pairs this 12 months. Sabbir was opening for the primary time in worldwide cricket, whereas Mehidy had by no means opened in T20Is and solely as soon as in worldwide cricket, within the Asia Cup remaining 4 years in the past, when the event was an ODI occasion.

With this backdrop, Sabbir scooped the primary ball he confronted, after three years of absence from the highest degree, to the fine-leg boundary. Mehidy rode out Sabbir’s dismissal within the third over, hitting two sixes quickly after, one down the bottom and one ramped behind the wicket whereas swinging round on his toes. He hit two fours within the first six overs too, and Bangladesh rushed to 55 for 1 within the Powerplay. Mehidy fell quickly after, bowled whereas making an attempt to slog Wanindu Hasaranga. But he had carried out what he was despatched out to do, and a Bangladesh opener had scored at a 140-plus strike fee in an innings spanning greater than 25 balls for only the third time this year

Wickets preserve SL on monitor

Bangladesh obtained off to one in every of their greatest begins, however Sri Lanka stored on selecting up wickets. Mehidy’s dismissal within the seventh over was adopted by Mushfiqur Rahim’s within the subsequent over, as Chamika Karunaratne obtained one to rear into his face, and his tried glide in direction of third-man took the shoulder of the bat and solely went so far as wicketkeeper Mendis.

Shakib tried to maintain the run-rate going on the different finish, hitting three fours off Karunaratne within the tenth over. One of them took him to six,000 T20 runs, making him solely the second cricketer to attain this many runs and take greater than 400 wickets within the format. But Maheesh Theekshana eliminated him in his final over, the eleventh, once more chopping down Bangladesh’s momentum simply once they appeared to be going sturdy.

Afif offers Bangladesh late enhance

Mahmudullah and Mahmudullah and Afif Hossain placed on 59 for the fifth wicket, hitting 5 fours and three sixes between them. Afif struck Hasaranga for a 4 and a slog-swept six within the thirteenth over, earlier than Mahmudullah pasted the identical bowler in his subsequent over, for an additional slog-swept six and a success inside-out, excessive over extra-cover. Afif hammered Fernando for his second six within the subsequent over, earlier than scooping him for 4.

The pair fell inside 4 balls of one another, each making an attempt to slog the ball into the deep leg-side area. But Mosaddek Hossain hit two fours instantly after strolling in, earlier than including two extra fours in a 17-run final over bowled by Asitha, which additionally included a scythed six over long-off from Taskin Ahmed

Kusal Mendis goes aerial•AFP/Getty Images

Ebadot hits again after brisk opening stand

Sri Lanka’s openers started slowly, scoring simply 13 off the primary three overs of the chase, earlier than exploding to life within the fourth and fifth overs, highlighted by Mendis slog-sweeping and sweeping Shakib for 2 sixes and a 4 off successive balls. Just when Sri Lanka gave the impression to be working away, although, Ebadot Hossain salvaged Bangladesh’s powerplay, eradicating Pathum Nissanka and Charith Asalanka in his first over in T20Is. Both had been off brief balls. Nissanka, who had struck a six and two fours, solely managed to lob-pull a catch to midwicket, whereas Asalanka’s try to clear mid-off discovered the fielder.

In his subsequent over, the eighth of the innings, Ebadot eliminated Danushka Gunathilaka, as Taskin ran arduous from the deep fine-leg boundary and dived ahead to finish an excellent catch. Inspired by the catch, Taskin then eliminated Bhanuka Rajapaksa within the subsequent over, caught at deep third off an tried ramp gone fallacious.

Mendis rides his luck

Just what number of lives can a batter match right into a T20I innings? Ask Mendis. He obtained away with 4 lives in his 37-ball keep. When he was on 2, keeper Mushfiqur dropped him off Taskin. Then, within the seventh over, he was caught behind off Mahedi, just for the no-ball siren to blare across the floor, permitting Mendis to proceed his innings at 29. In the following over, he swung at an Ebadot supply that took a little bit of glove. Neither the bowler nor wicketkeeper Mushfiqur had been certain of it, and Bangladesh missed out on sending it up for evaluate.

Sabbir had one other likelihood when Mendis, on 44, and Shanaka obtained right into a mix-up, however he missed the stumps with Mendis not less than a foot wanting the crease. Finally, Taskin took a diving catch at third to ship Mendis again for 60. Taskin had a superb day, ending with 2 for twenty-four from 4 overs other than taking these two catches, however his vitality did not fairly rub off on the remainder of his crew.