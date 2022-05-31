Menstrual cramps derail Chinese teen’s French Open dream in loss to Swiatek | CNN





Chinese teenager Zheng Qinwen suffered with menstrual cramps as she misplaced to Poland’s Iga Swiatek within the French Open fourth spherical on Monday after taking a set off the world’s primary tennis participant.

Zheng, 19, regarded on monitor for a significant upset when she claimed the opener in a tiebreak earlier than Swiatek took management to win 6-7(5) 6-0 6-2 for her thirty second straight victory.

Zheng stated she had no ache through the opening set however took a medical day out at 3-0 down within the second, having her again massaged on courtroom earlier than going to the locker room and returning along with her proper thigh strapped.

“Yeah, the leg was also tough. That compared to the stomach was easy…I cannot play my tennis, (my) stomach was too painful,” Zheng, ranked 74 on the planet, instructed reporters.

“It’s simply women’ issues, you recognize. The first day is at all times so powerful after which I’ve to do sport and I at all times have a lot ache within the first day. And I couldn’t go towards my nature.

“I wish I can be a man on court, but I cannot in that moment…I really wish I can be (a) man (so) that I don’t have to suffer from this.”

Zheng, who made her Grand Slam debut on the Australian Open this 12 months, stated she had tried her greatest to compete however was glad she had progressed to the second week.

“If I don’t talk about today, I’m happy with my performance (on) this run. And to play against the number one in the world, I felt I really enjoyed (it) on the court,” she added.

“If I don’t have my abdomen (ache) I feel I may get pleasure from extra, prefer to run higher and to hit tougher, to provide extra effort on courtroom. It’s a pity that I couldn’t give what I wish to give right this moment.

“I just want (it so that) next time I play against her, I (am in) perfect shape.”