Mentally Challenged Girl, Not Raped, Injured In Accident: Rajasthan Cops

Jaipur:

Four months after a 14-year-old intellectually-challenged lady was discovered bleeding with accidents on her personal components in Alwar, the native police has concluded that she obtained damage in a highway accident.

Citing the medical examination report of the minor, police had earlier mentioned that the lady was not raped.

According to police, the lady had travelled from her village to town on her personal. As she obtained off the bus, she was hit by a motorbike which resulted within the accidents.

Bhupendra Singh (42), the driving force of the bus was booked below part 279 (negligent driving) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) whereas bike rider Yunus Khan (28) was charged below sections 279 (negligent driving), 337 (inflicting damage by negligent or rash driving) and part 338 (inflicting damage by an act or rash driving) of the IPC.

Forensic examination of the sufferer didn’t verify any penetrative assault and the semen detected on her garments was from her household facet and has no reference to the January 11 incident, police mentioned.

After evaluation of footage from 250 CCTV cameras and bearing in mind the statements of witnesses and proof, it was concluded that the lady was not raped and the accidents have been as a consequence of a highway accident on Tijara Bridge, police mentioned.

Initially, police suspected it to be a case of rape and had registered a case below related sections.