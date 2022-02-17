MEP who appears to give Nazi salute in European Parliament faces sanctions procedure

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola is ready to launch a sanctions process towards Bulgarian MEP Angel Dzhambazki, who made what seemed to be a Nazi salute whereas leaving the Parliament chamber Wednesday night.

Dzhambazki, a nationalist MEP within the ECR group, denies his gesture was a fascist salute, calling the incident a “small misunderstanding” in an e-mail to his colleagues seen by POLITICO. He accused fellow MEPs of “libel and defamation,” arguing that his hand signal, which was captured on digital camera, was a goodbye sign. “I was in the hemicycle finishing my speech at which admittedly I said something with which many of you disagree thus provoking you. As I was leaving the hemicycle I wanted to apologise … by humbly waving to the chair.”

The scene occurred after an intervention by Dzhambazki throughout a rule-of-law debate in Parliament, following Wednesday’s decision by the EU’s top court to permit the Commission to chop funds to international locations that breach rule-of-law requirements. Lambasting the ruling, Dzhambazki stated it had “nothing to do with law and the rule of law” however “hate for nation states.” He accused the EU of attempting to “shame” Hungary and Poland, declaring: “Long live Orbán, Fidesz, Kaczyński, Bulgaria, and our nation state. Long live Europe, the Europe of nations,” was referring to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán of the Fidesz celebration, and Jarosław Kaczyński, Poland’s de facto chief.

Dzhambazki didn’t reply to a request for remark.

MEPs throughout the political spectrum reacted with outrage to the gesture. Manfred Weber, the chief of the European People’s Party group within the European Parliament, said using a “Hitler salute” is the “opposite of what the European Parliament stands for.”

Metsola confirmed to POLITICO’s Playbook Brussels that she is going to provoke a sanctions process towards Dzhambazki. “A fascist salute in the European Parliament is unacceptable to me — here and everywhere,” she stated. “We stand for the opposite. We are the House of democracy. That gesture is part of the darkest part of history. Unacceptable.”

Dzhambazki may very well be sanctioned below Rule 10 of the European Parliament’s guidelines of process which offers with the conduct of MEP and states that members’ conduct ought to be “based on the values and principles laid down in the Treaties, and particularly in the Charter of Fundamental Rights. Members shall respect Parliament’s dignity and shall not harm its reputation.”

Italian MEP Sandro Gozi, whom Dzhambazki had focused within the chamber, stated: “The mask slips. Every time we discuss democracy and the rule of law, the nationalists and the extreme right remind us of their motto: intolerance and provocation … I am their favorite target and I am proud of it,” he stated.

In 2019, Dzhambazki issued a half-hearted apology after he referred to 2 of his Parliament colleagues as a “Frenchwoman of Algerian origin” and “the German of Turkish origin.”