MEPs delay signing off on accounts of EU border control agency Frontex

In a vote by present of fingers, Parliament withheld their approval of the administration by the EU’s border management company Frontex of its 2020 funds.

As justification, in a decision adopted by 492 votes in favour, 145 in opposition to and eight abstentions, MEPs cite a failure to fulfil the circumstances set out in Parliament’s previous discharge report, in addition to the continued investigations by the EU’s Anti-Fraud watchdog OLAF relating to elementary rights incidents, together with migrant push-backs. MEPs level to the truth that they haven’t seen the total investigation report and thus are unable to take an knowledgeable choice at this level.

The rapporteur Tomáš Zdechovský (EPP, CZ) stated forward of the vote:

“Frontex operates in difficult circumstances and with its enhanced function comes the necessity for efficient administration and better accountability. Though the Agency has made progress within the final 12 months, we at present do not need sufficient info to make a well-informed choice to grant discharge. We due to this fact postpone this choice to autumn 2022.”

European Court of Auditors

MEPs determined with 333 in favour, 291 in opposition to and eight abstentions to grant discharge for the Court of Auditors.

Nevertheless, within the accompanying decision, adopted by 361 in favour, 240 in opposition to and 46 abstentions, MEPs ask the Court to unravel quite a few moral and monetary administration points involving its members and president which have triggered injury to the Court’s status and raised doubts about its impartiality. The adopted resolution on the 2020 discharge of the Court of Auditors will be available here (4.05.2022.)

Commission expenditure: first 12 months of COVID-19

Parliament permitted the administration of the Commission’s funds, which makes up the overwhelming majority of the EU’s common expenditure, totalling EUR 173.3 billion in 2020.

See the announcement by Parliament’s rapporteur Oliver Chastel (Renew,BE) ahead of the vote.

In an accompanying decision, adopted by 451 votes in favour, 175 in opposition to and 17 abstentions, MEPs level out that in 2020 EUR 34.2 billion was offered for actions associated to COVID-19, and the principles for disbursing EU funds to member states have been relaxed to supply liquidity to take care of the pandemic. This elevated the danger of non-transparent procedures, misuse and fraud, akin to already-recorded prison actions affecting the availability of some well being and security gear and faux vaccine gives.

MEPs ask for threat audits and a scoreboard for measuring the effectivity of spending of the Recovery and Resilience Facility funds to make sure they aren’t topic to related misuse.

They additionally repeat their name for the introduction of a compulsory single reporting and monitoring system protecting beneficiaries of funds from all EU programmes, to stop the misuse of funds, fraud, conflicts of curiosity, double-funding, and different systemic issues. They additionally need in tandem a single database of the beneficiaries of all EU funds from all programmes.

Other EU our bodies

With 429 votes in favour, 158 in opposition to and 46 abstentions, MEPs postponed their discharge choice for the European Economic and Social Committee, pointing to the gradual implementation of the settlement agreements with a sufferer of ethical harassment and delays in reaching settlement agreements with two different victims of significant misconduct.

Also, as has been the case for greater than a decade now, MEPs postponed discharge for the Council, as a consequence of non-cooperation.

Parliament permitted the administration of the 2020 budgets of all different EU establishments, our bodies and businesses. See the vote outcomes here.

Next steps

The EU our bodies whose discharge has been postponed now have to supply extra info and deal with the considerations raised by MEPs, earlier than a second vote is held in Parliament in September/October.

Background

The discharge process is crucial device for the European Parliament to examine how public funds have been spent and the way EU initiatives are being carried out. Parliament has the unique proper to approve the funds implementation of the EU establishments and businesses for particular person years. Parliament has to undertake its discharge choices in Plenary earlier than 15 May annually.

