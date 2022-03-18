MEPs vote for pay transparency in ambitious, inclusive & far reaching Directive to support equal pay

Kira Marie Peter-Hansen, Greens/EFA MEP and European Parliament rapporteur for the Pay Transparency directive within the Committee on Employment and Social Affairs, feedback: “With today’s vote, the Parliament is sending a clear signal that we want to close the pay gap. It should be a thing of the past that women are paid less than men, but it is not and to solve the problem we need to know all the facts. Pay transparency can give us that. It sends a strong message that we will no longer accept gender-based pay discrimination. It is also a toolbox to help Member States and employers to eliminate their gender pay gap in general. “The Commission’s proposal was a superb begin. But it doesn’t go far sufficient. That is why the European Parliament is advocating for extra staff to have their proper to equal pay ensured and extra firms to be clear about pay. If EU nations and the European Commission are critical about closing the pay hole, I count on them to pay attention. “Historically, women’s work has been undervalued and underpaid, and pay transparency does not eradicate all kinds of discrimination. But it can bring the pay gap to light and ensure that action is taken where it’s needed.” Terry Reintke, Greens/EFA shadow rapporteur of the Pay Transparency directive within the Committee on Women’s Rights and Gender Equality, feedback;

“Today’s vote is a great step forward for ensuring equal pay for all across the EU. The European Parliament’s position recognises that different women experience different types of discrimination and that this cannot remain unseen. Intersectionality will be taken into account when compensating victims and sanctioning companies. The European Parliament, not only broadens the scope of companies which must publish information, but sends a clear signal by deleting the “unjustified” pay hole of an organization: no pay hole can stay untouched. More: The adopted European Parliament place on the Pay Transparency directive desires to decrease the variety of staff an organization will need to have in an effort to be required to publish its pay hole. The Commission proposed firms with +250 staff, however the Parliament says +50 staff with the situation to decrease it additional after just a few years. With the Parliament’s tightening, this could cowl about 60% of all staff within the EU. Moreover, the Parliament states that staff representatives needs to be democratically elected by staff and never cherry picked by administration.