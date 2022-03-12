MEPs want more environmental and social ambition for batteries

The European Parliament is able to negotiate with EU governments on the ultimate form of the brand new guidelines governing your complete battery product life cycle, from design to end-of-life, the Parliament stated.

During the controversy on March 9, MEPs underlined the essential position that batteries have within the transition to a round and climate-neutral economic system and for the EU’s competitiveness and strategic autonomy. The draft laws was adopted on March 10 with 584 votes in favour, 67 in opposition to and 40 abstentions.

“For the first time in European legislation, the Battery Regulation lays down a holistic set of rules to govern an entire product life cycle, from the design phase to end-of-life,” Rapporteur Simona Bonafe from Italy stated. “This creates a new approach to boost the circularity of batteries and introduces new sustainability standards that should become a benchmark for the entire global battery market. Batteries are a key technology for fostering sustainable mobility and for storing renewable energy,” Bonafe stated, including that to realize the aims of the Green Deal and to draw funding, co-legislators must swiftly undertake clear and bold guidelines and timelines

MEPs are in favour of overhauling the present laws to bear in mind technological developments.

They proposed stronger necessities on sustainability, efficiency and labelling, together with the introduction of a brand new class of “batteries for ‘light means of transport’ (LMT)”, equivalent to electrical scooters and bikes, and guidelines on a carbon footprint declaration and label. By 2024, transportable batteries in home equipment, equivalent to smartphones, and batteries for LMT should be designed so that buyers and unbiased operators can simply and safely take away them themselves, MEPs stated.

According to the adopted place, business ought to be certain that the battery worth chain complies totally with human rights and due diligence obligations, thus addressing dangers across the sourcing, processing and buying and selling of uncooked supplies, which are sometimes concentrated in a single or a couple of nations.

The report additionally units minimal ranges of recovered cobalt, lead, lithium and nickel from waste for reuse in new batteries and extra stringent assortment targets for transportable batteries.