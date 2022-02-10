MEPs want to strengthen new EU rules for design, production and disposal of batteries 

MEPs say new measures for batteries are essential for the transition to a round and climate-neutral economic system and for EU’s competitiveness and strategic autonomy, ENVI.

The Committee on the Environment, Public Health and Food Safety (ENVI) adopted immediately (10 February), with 74 votes in favour, eight in opposition to and 5 abstentions, its place on proposed guidelines to manipulate the complete battery product life cycle, from design to end-of-life.

MEPs agreed with the Commission’s strategy to overtake present laws to consider technological developments and amended provisions in a number of areas, together with the introduction of a brand new class of “batteries for ‘light means of transport’ (LMT)”, resembling e-bikes.

Batteries to be extra sustainable, simpler to take away

MEPs backed the proposed guidelines on a carbon footprint declaration and label, a most worth for the life cycle carbon footprint, in addition to minimal ranges of recovered cobalt, lead, lithium and nickel from waste for reuse in new batteries. By 2024, moveable batteries in home equipment, resembling smartphones, and batteries for LMT should be designed for simple and secure elimination and alternative by shoppers or impartial operators. MEPs additionally insist on the necessity to assess the feasibility of introducing requirements for frequent chargers for a wide range of rechargeable batteries.

Obligation for battery business to conduct worth chain due diligence

MEPs need all financial operators putting any batteries on the EU market to adjust to necessities addressing dangers across the sourcing, processing and buying and selling of uncooked supplies, chemical substances and secondary uncooked supplies, which are sometimes concentrated in a single or a couple of international locations. MEPs need the battery business to comply with internationally recognised due diligence requirements throughout their total worth chain.

Increased ambition for waste administration

In the report, MEPs name for extra stringent assortment targets for moveable batteries (70% by 2025, in comparison with the Commission’s authentic proposal of 65%; and 80% by 2030 as a substitute of 70%). They additionally introduce minimal assortment charges for LMT batteries (75% by 2025 and 85% by 2030). All waste automotive, industrial and electrical car batteries should be collected.

Rapporteur Simona Bonafè (S&D, IT) mentioned: “For the primary time in European laws, the Battery Regulation lays down a holistic algorithm to manipulate a whole product life cycle, from the design part to end-of-life. This creates a brand new strategy to spice up the circularity of batteries and introduces new sustainability requirements that ought to turn into a benchmark for the complete world battery market. Batteries are a key expertise for fostering sustainable mobility and for storing renewable power. To obtain the goals of the Green Deal and to draw funding, co-legislators want to maneuver for a swift adoption of clear and bold guidelines and timelines.”

Next steps

The report is anticipated to be adopted by plenary in March and can represent Parliament’s negotiation place with EU governments on the ultimate form of the laws.

Background

In December 2020, the Commission introduced a proposal for a regulation regarding batteries and waste batteries. The proposal goals at strengthening the functioning of the inner market, selling a round economic system and lowering environmental and social impacts all through all phases of the battery life cycle. The initiative is intently linked to the European Green Deal, the Circular Economy Action Plan and the New Industrial Strategy.

More info

