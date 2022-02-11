MEPs want tougher EU rules for design and disposal of battery production

Members of the European Parliament stated on February 11 new measures for batteries are essential for the transition to a round and climate-neutral financial system and for EU’s competitiveness and strategic autonomy.

The EU Parliament’s Committee on the Environment, Public Health and Food Safety (ENVI) adopted on February 10, with 74 votes in favour, 8 in opposition to and 5 abstentions, its place on proposed guidelines to control the complete battery product life cycle, from design to end-of-life.

According to the European Parliament, MEPs agreed with the Commission’s method to overtake present laws to contemplate technological developments and amended provisions in a number of areas, together with the introduction of a brand new class of “batteries for ‘light means of transport’ (LMT)”, similar to e-bikes.

“For the first time in European legislation, the Battery Regulation lays down a holistic set of rules to govern an entire product life cycle, from the design phase to end-of-life. This creates a new approach to boost the circularity of batteries and introduces new sustainability standards that should become a benchmark for the entire global battery market,” Rapporteur Italian MEP Simona Bonafe stated. “Batteries are a key technology for fostering sustainable mobility and for storing renewable energy. To achieve the objectives of the Green Deal and to attract investment, co-legislators need to move for a swift adoption of clear and ambitious rules and timelines,” she added.

MEPs backed the proposed guidelines on a carbon footprint declaration and label, a most worth for the life cycle carbon footprint, in addition to minimal ranges of recovered cobalt, lead, lithium and nickel from waste for reuse in new batteries.

By 2024, transportable batteries in home equipment, similar to smartphones, and batteries for LMT have to be designed for straightforward and protected removing and alternative by customers or unbiased operators. MEPs additionally insist on the necessity to assess the feasibility of introducing requirements for frequent chargers for quite a lot of rechargeable batteries.

MEPs known as for all financial operators putting any batteries on the EU market to adjust to necessities addressing dangers across the sourcing, processing and buying and selling of uncooked supplies, chemical compounds and secondary uncooked supplies, which are sometimes concentrated in a single or a number of nations. MEPs need the battery business to comply with internationally recognised due diligence requirements throughout their total worth chain.

In the report, MEPs name for extra stringent assortment targets for transportable batteries (70% by 2025, in comparison with the Commission’s unique proposal of 65%; and 80% by 2030 as a substitute of 70%). They additionally introduce minimal assortment charges for LMT batteries (75% by 2025 and 85% by 2030). All waste automotive, industrial and electrical car batteries have to be collected.

The report is anticipated to be adopted by plenary in March and can represent Parliament’s negotiation place with EU governments on the ultimate form of the laws.

On February 9, RECHARGE, the European business affiliation for superior rechargeable and lithium batteries, known as on the decision-makers to prioritise measures that may set up environmental regulation world management by means of a robust and aggressive European battery business.

“From the overall holistic view, all measures need to ultimately deliver on the EU’s path set out in the EU Green Deal ambition and climate neutrality targets. Sustainable batteries play an essential role in advancing the energy transition and decarbonisation, and have been identified as a strategic area of interest for the EU. Moreover, policy-makers have a unique chance to establish a legislative framework which enables a European batteries value chain to become a competitive global leader, thus setting sustainability standards for the rest of the world,” RECHARGE General Manager Claude Chanson stated forward of the vote.

RECHARGE had welcomed the long-awaited Commission proposal for a Batteries Regulation, which had set a sound foundation for a modernised Regulation, together with carbon footprint and due diligence measures, which the business had known as for.