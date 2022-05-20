Mercedes 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe Is Now The Most Expensive Car In The World

A Mercedes-Benz now holds the file as the most costly automotive on this planet. In a just lately held non-public public sale the German carmaker put up one in every of its two 1955 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe’s on the block with the automotive fetching a file 135 million euros (About $143 million). The coupe prototype is called after its creator and chief engineer, Rudolf Uhlenhaut. The earlier file for the most costly automotive bought was held by the long-lasting 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO which bought at public sale for $ 48.4 million in 2018.

“The 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupés are milestones in sports car development and key historical elements that have shaped our brand. The decision to sell one of these two unique sports cars was taken with very sound reasoning – to benefit a good cause. The proceeds from the auction will fund a global scholarship programme,” stated Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Källenius.





The public sale occurred on May 5 with the car itself a part of the corporate’s personal assortment at Mercedes-Benz Classic. The mannequin put up for public sale was the personal show unit housed with the corporate. The public sale was held in cooperation with RM Southeby’s with a choose group of Mercedes-Benz clients and automotive collectors invited to the occasion.

Mercedes has stated that the proceeds from the public sale have gone in direction of its “Mercedes-Benz Fund” international scholarship programme. The fund will present scholarships to college students on the University and School ranges and encourage college students to analysis environmental science tasks. The firm says that the scholarships are aimed toward college students who wouldn’t have the monetary means for his or her tasks and profession paths.

The gullwing doorways had been an iconic design component of the 300 SL and 300 SLR Coupes.

“The private buyer has agreed that the 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupé will remain accessible for public display on special occasions, while the second original 300 SLR Coupé remains in company ownership and will continue to be displayed at the Mercedes-Benz Museum in Stuttgart,” stated Marcus Breitschwerdt, Head of Mercedes Benz Heritage.

The Uhlenhaut coupe was initially developed to go racing for the 1956 season although it was by no means used as Mercedes-Benz pulled out of racing on the finish of the 1955 season. The 300 SLR featured a 3.0-litre 8-cylinder engine producing 298 bhp and able to propelling the automotive to speeds of as much as 290 kmph. Mercedes solely ever produced two race automobiles from this sequence with the second on show on the Mercedes-Benz Museum in Stuttgart.

The 1955 300 SLR earned the Uhlenhaut Coupe nickname as following the cancellation of the race program, Rudolf Uhlenhaut used one of many fashions as his firm automotive.

The styling and racing pedigree apart the 300 SL and SLRs coupe’s are additionally famend for his or her distinctive gullwing doorways – a function that Mercedes would later use within the SLS AMG. However, for these iconic coupe’s the doorways had been necessitated owing to their tubular body chassis and low mounted bodyshells with the chassis frames taking over a big portion of the area wanted by the doorways – a design that was later resolved within the roadster.

