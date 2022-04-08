Mercedes-Benz India pushes forward in Q1 2022 with over 4,000 units delivered

Mercedes-Benz India on Friday introduced it had had one among its strongest first quarter exhibiting within the nation with as many as 4,022 items being delivered to prospects right here. Mercedes additionally knowledgeable that it has an order financial institution in extra of 4,000 items which is the very best it has ever had.

In a press assertion, Mercedes-Benz continued to underline the sturdy demand for each SUV in addition to sedan fashions it presents in India. While the E-Class LWB remained the best-selling mannequin within the first quarter of this 12 months, it was intently adopted by the GLC. There can be a robust demand for the GLE which sits above the GLC within the firm’s SUV lineup whereas the AMG efficiency and the tremendous luxurious automotive section has grown by as a lot as 35%. All eyes now are on the following quarter. “We will proceed thrilling the market with introduction of most fascinating merchandise and superior luxurious expertise in retail, in Q2,” says Martin Schwenk, MD and CEO at Mercedes-Benz India. ““With the highest order bank in our history, we are confident of continuing this growth momentum in the coming months.”

What makes the efficiency seem even higher than it really is is that it was achieved regardless of mammoth challenges, each at worldwide in addition to at native ranges. Hurdles just like the persisting semiconductor scarcity, international provide challenges in addition to rising prices of inputs have all mixed to emerge as a significant stumbling block for the automotive business at giant. Schwenk too acknowledged the prevailing state of affairs. “We sincerely regret the delays in the deliveries to our customers, due to the ongoing challenges in the global supply chain. Our top priority remains to deliver our customers their cherished Mercedes-Benz at the earliest, and strive to reduce the waiting period significantly.”

