Mercedes-Benz working on bringing Level 3 automated tech in US this year

Mercedes-Benz grew to become the primary automaker to realize an “internationally valid system approval” for a Level 3 autonomous system in December final yr. The function was first obtainable within the new Mercedes S-Class and its all-electric various EQS. Now, the carmaker is making efforts to carry this know-how within the US by the top of the yr.

With the Level 3 autonomous tech, drivers can go utterly hands-free, although nonetheless maintaining a tally of the highway and being able to intervene if and when needed. Mercedes-Benz’s CEO Ola Kallenius just lately confirmed to Automotive News that his firm is working with ‘full power to bring the Level 3 autonomous tech to the US market very soon’.

Kallenius defined that Mercedes is at the moment conducting exams within the US and can be speaking with the native authorities concerning the necessities that must be met for the launch of the tech to occur, the publication reported. Though he didn’t present any extra particulars, he admitted that he needs the tech to be obtainable on a large scale.

The Level 3 autonomous system obtainable on Mercedes S-Class and EQS can operate in heavy, congested site visitors at speeds of as much as 60 kilometers per hour. If all necessities are met, the automobile can speed up, brake, and even change lanes with out enter from the motive force. While this operate is already obtainable on 8,197 miles or 13,191 kilometers of the German freeway, in Deutschland, Mercedes will start providing S-Class and EQS fashions beginning later through the first half of 2022.

Notably, Audi was technically the primary automaker to achieve Level 3 autonomous driving capabilities with the A8 sedan. However, it has deserted its plans to make the tech obtainable to prospects in Europe and the US, for now. Soon, BMW too is predicted to hitch the celebration with the launch of the next-generation 7 Series.

