Mercedes, CATL partnership expands with EV battery production site in Hungary

Apart from its partnership with CATL, Mercedes-Benz joined fingers with Stellantis and Saft to construct the ACC three way partnership right into a European battery chief.

Mercedes-Benz has expanded its partnership with EV battery maker CATL as the previous is aiming to scale up the event and manufacturing of next-generation high-performance battery cells for an all-electric future. The upcoming manufacturing facility of CATL that can be in-built Debrecen, Hungary will provide battery cells to Mercedes-Benz’s European manufacturing websites in Germany and Hungary.

Mercedes-Benz signed an settlement with CATL in August 2020 and with the brand new manufacturing facility in Hungary, the premium automaker desires to stretch its international procurement of battery cells because it desires to construct greater than 200-gigawatt hours in battery capability by the top of the last decade. The EV battery manufacturing unit will present battery cells for the next-generation Mercedes-Benz fashions.

(Also learn | Mercedes-AMG One enters production, assembly done by hand )

Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, CTO answerable for growth and procurement Markus Schafer mentioned the brand new state-of-art Hungary manufacturing facility will assist Mercedes to scale up the EV manufacturing along with the corporate’s key companions. “With CATL we’ve a technology-leader as our accomplice to offer us – as the primary and largest buyer of the brand new plant’s preliminary capability – with top-notch CO2 impartial battery cells for our subsequent era EVs in Europe, therefore following our local-to-local method in procurement,” added Schafer.

(Also learn | Mercedes-Benz EQC to Porsche Taycan: Top luxury electric cars in India )

Last 12 months in July, Mercedes introduced that it’ll go totally electrical by the top of the last decade, wherever market circumstances enable. Mercedes-Benz can also be pursuing the aim to achieve CO2 neutrality alongside the whole worth chain with its Ambition 2039. Apart from its partnership with CATL, Mercedes-Benz joined fingers with Stellantis and Saft to construct the ACC three way partnership right into a European battery chief.

First Published Date: