Mere Breach Of Contract Not Criminal Offence, Says Supreme Court

Mere breach of contract just isn’t in itself a felony offence and provides rise to the civil legal responsibility of damages, the Supreme Court stated on Tuesday.

A bench of Justices SA Nazeer and Krishna Murari stated the excellence between mere breach of contract and dishonest, which is a felony offence, is a positive one.

“There can be no doubt that a mere breach of contract is not in itself a criminal offence and gives rise to the civil liability of damages….

“While breach of contract can’t give rise to felony prosecution for dishonest, fraudulent or dishonest intention is the idea of the offence of dishonest,” the bench said.

The top court made these observations while hearing an appeal filed by the Managing Director and the Directors of a company challenging an order of the Calcutta high court which refused to quash proceedings against them in a case of cheating and criminal breach of trust.

In January 2008, respondent no. 2, an authorised representative of SMC Global Securities Ltd, Delhi desired to make an investment on its behalf with the appellants.

It was mutually decided between the parties that Respondent No. 2 will invest an amount of Rs. 2.5 crore with the company in lieu of which they will be issued 2,50,000 equity shares of Priknit Apparel Pvt. Ltd. Subsequently, Respondent No. 2 filed their share application form along with the cheque of Rs. 2.5 crore.

Later, an allotment letter was issued in favour of Respondent No. 2 whereby 2,50,000 shares were issued in lieu of the investment made by him.

Having failed to bring the I.P.O as per the memorandum of understanding, Respondent No. 2 issued a legal notice dated to the appellants, who duly replied to the legal notice denying all the allegations contained in the legal notice. Later, a criminal case was filed against the appellants.

The top court said that in the case at hand, the complaint filed by the Respondent No. 2 does not disclose dishonest or fraudulent intentions of the appellants.

“Having gone by the grievance/FIR and even the cost sheet, it can’t be stated that the averments within the FIR and the allegations within the grievance towards the appellant represent an offence below Section 405 (Criminal breach of belief.) & 420 (dishonest) of Indian Penal Code, 1860.

“Even in a case where allegations are made in regard to failure on the part of the accused to keep his promise, in the absence of a culpable intention at the time of making the promise being absent, no offence under Section 420 IPC can be said to have been made out,” the bench stated.

The prime courtroom stated that within the instantaneous case, there isn’t any materials to point that appellants had any mala fide intention towards the respondent which is clearly deductible from the MOU arrived between the events.