Merkel says Russian Invasion of Ukraine ‘turning point’ for Europe

German former chancellor Angela Merkel, whose conciliatory insurance policies towards the Kremlin whereas in workplace have come beneath fireplace, on Friday condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Merkel, who left politics in December after 16 years on the helm of Europe’s high financial system, mentioned she was watching the “attack on the territorial integrity and sovereignty” of Ukraine “with great concern and sympathy.”

“Russia’s war of aggression marks a profound turning point in European history after the end of the Cold War,” she mentioned in an announcement.

Merkel mentioned there was “no justification” for this “blatant violation of international law” which she “condemned in the strongest terms.”

She supplied her “solidarity” to the folks and authorities of Ukraine and her “full support” to her successor, Olaf Scholz, in his efforts with Western companions to “stop President (Vladimir) Putin as quickly as possible.”

Merkel’s choice to take care of shut diplomatic and financial ties with Russia regardless of years of provocations have been criticized as “naïve” in latest days as Putin has laid naked his intentions in Ukraine.

Scholz this week introduced plans to halt the Nord Stream 2 pipeline challenge to convey Russian pure fuel to Germany as a sanction towards Moscow.

Merkel had lengthy championed the challenge as essential to Germany’s power technique because it phases out nuclear energy and coal and step by step builds up its provide from renewables.

Her personal predecessor as chancellor, Gerhard Schroeder, has labored since leaving workplace in 2005 as a lobbyist for the Russian power sector — a goal of fierce criticism in Berlin.

He criticized Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Thursday as unjustified however known as for sustaining “political, economic and civil society ties” with Moscow.

