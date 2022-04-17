Merrett, Stringer set to miss Anzac Day as Bombers search for answers
Essendon coach Ben Rutten mentioned star midfielders Zach Merrett and Jake Stringer had been each unlikely to be accessible for subsequent Monday’s essential conflict with Collingwood on Anzac Day.
Kaine Baldwin kicked 5 targets within the VFL over the weekend, whereas James Stewart additionally returned via Essendon’s reserves, however Rutten indicated he would again in his younger aspect to enhance out of Sunday’s loss to Fremantle.
“Stringer and Merrett [are] probably less likely for next week, [and] then there’s [Harrison] Jones, Baldwin, [Kyle] Langford, [Will] Snelling, [James] Stewart a bit later on,” Rutten mentioned.
“They’re going to be a bit closer to the bye.
“There are a couple of players that are going to be the future of our club, but we’ve got to make sure they’re ready to go.
“We also need to make sure our players that are playing are up for it and continuing to improve.”
Rutten mentioned there was additionally no timeframe on when Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti would be ready for a call up to the AFL aspect.
With his crew sitting at 1-4 via 5 rounds forward of the Anzac Day conflict, Rutten conceded there was a way of urgency as his aspect’s finals hopes slip away.