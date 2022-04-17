Merrett, Stringer set to miss Anzac Day as Bombers search for answers

Essendon coach Ben Rutten mentioned star midfielders Zach Merrett and Jake Stringer had been each unlikely to be accessible for subsequent Monday’s essential conflict with Collingwood on Anzac Day.

Kaine Baldwin kicked 5 targets within the VFL over the weekend, whereas James Stewart additionally returned via Essendon’s reserves, however Rutten indicated he would again in his younger aspect to enhance out of Sunday’s loss to Fremantle.

Ben Rutten and his gamers are looking for solutions forward of a blockbuster Anzac Day conflict with Collingwood. Credit:AFL Photos

“Stringer and Merrett [are] probably less likely for next week, [and] then there’s [Harrison] Jones, Baldwin, [Kyle] Langford, [Will] Snelling, [James] Stewart a bit later on,” Rutten mentioned.

“They’re going to be a bit closer to the bye.