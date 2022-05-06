Merz on the march: German opposition chief plays Ukraine card before elections

Press play to hearken to this text

BERLIN — The street to victory in German elections runs by Kyiv.

That appears to be the view of opposition chief Friedrich Merz, who stole a march on Chancellor Olaf Scholz this week by visiting the Ukrainian capital — one thing the federal government chief has not performed since Russia launched its invasion.

Merz’s assembly with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gained him blanket media protection and put him on the middle of political debate within the run-up to 2 state elections that pose an early take a look at for his management of the center-right Christian Democrats (CDU).

The go to on Tuesday additionally allowed the conservative 66-year-old lawyer to undertake a statesmanlike position as he seeks to ascertain his authority, having taken over the CDU management following the celebration’s crushing common election defeat final 12 months.

Merz’s victory was a outstanding comeback, some twenty years after he misplaced an inner energy wrestle to Angela Merkel, who went on to serve for 16 years as chancellor. But Merz — who’s a gifted public speaker however extensively seen as chilly and aloof — faces an excellent larger problem in making an attempt to win over the broader voters.

Although he and his celebration have been a part of a broad — and now discredited — political consensus that cultivated shut ties with Moscow, Merz has tried to push a extra hawkish line than Scholz for the reason that conflict in Ukraine started. In specific, he has urged the chancellor to produce Kyiv with heavy weapons — a stance the federal government has a minimum of partially adopted in current days by agreeing to offer anti-aircraft tanks.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (Up) listens to the speech of the chief of Germany’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU) Friedrich Merz | Odd Andersen/AFP through Getty Images

Pictures tweeted by Merz from the go to made him look extra like a chancellor than a mere opposition celebration chief, as he met with Zelenskyy in entrance of the German flag. On Thursday, Merz even claimed credit score for Zelenskyy ending a diplomatic snub of German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier after the Ukrainian chief invited Steinmeier and Scholz to go to. Ukrainian officers see Steinmeier as an emblem of Berlin’s earlier mushy line on Russia.

“I am very grateful to President Zelenskyy for accepting my request to invite the federal president. The way is clear for personal meetings of the federal president and the federal chancellor with President Zelenskyy in Kyiv,” Merz stated in a tweet that additionally seemed like a problem to each males.

That transfer sparked contemporary criticism from members of Scholz’s governing coalition, who had already accused Merz of making an attempt to attain home political factors together with his journey.

“Arrogance, redefined. Or: How do I undermine my visit with just one tweet?” Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, the chair of the Bundestag’s protection committee and a member of the liberal Free Democrats (FDP), responded acidly.

Sawsan Chebli, a distinguished member of Scholz’s center-left Social Democrats, declared: “Isn’t there anyone around Merz who advises him and says: Just leave it! I almost feel a little sorry for him.”

Merz’s camp insisted the journey was about exhibiting solidarity with Kyiv and listening to straight from Ukrainian officers about what they want from Berlin and different Western allies as they combat to repel Russia’s aggression.

“[Zelenskyy and I] had a very detailed and very long conversation, well over an hour,” Merz advised reporters in Kyiv, sounding like a senior authorities official as he declared he would “inform the chancellor in detail about this conversation after my return.”

But the go to was an uncommon transfer for an opposition chief within the midst of regional election campaigns, the place rallies on the town squares and visits to native companies are the extra regular fare.

The stakes within the states

The CDU leads the federal government within the two states which are up for grabs this month and something lower than holding onto each can be a blow for Merz and his celebration.

The CDU appears assured of victory within the northern state of Schleswig-Holstein this Sunday however faces a a lot more durable combat per week later for the larger prize — North-Rhine Westphalia, Germany’s most populous state. The CDU and SPD are neck-and-neck in the polls in North-Rhine Westphalia, which can be Merz’s residence state.

The celebration’s fortunes within the two elections rely to a big extent on two members of its youthful era of leaders, each of their 40s — Daniel Günther, the premier of Schleswig-Holstein, and Hendrik Wüst, his not too long ago put in counterpart in North-Rhine Westphalia.

But outdated stager Merz is enjoying an lively position within the marketing campaign in his residence state. And although the elections have been dominated by points like vitality costs, housing, schooling, and regulation and order, he has been injecting a piece of international coverage into the talk.

His deal with Ukraine and his go to to Kyiv have allowed him to coach his sights on one in every of Scholz’s weak spots: The chancellor has been accused at residence and overseas of being too hesitant in responding to Ukrainian requires extra weapons and of having communicated poorly in regards to the causes for his reluctance.

While many Western leaders — from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen — have visited Kyiv in current weeks, Scholz has justified his resolution to not make the journey up to now partly by citing the snub of Steinmeier. He has additionally insisted that Berlin is offering giant quantities of financial and different assist to Kyiv, whereas being cautious to keep away from escalating the conflict right into a wider battle.

Merz has argued that Scholz has been lacking an vital alternative to talk to Zelenskyy in particular person. “You can’t do those conversations on the phone. You can’t do them with video conferencing either. You have to have those conversations in person,” he told ZDF tv on Tuesday night time.

During a marketing campaign rally on Monday in Olpe, a small city in North Rhine-Westphalia some 60 kilometers east of Cologne, Merz devoted a big a part of his speech to Ukraine, arguing that Scholz’ authorities was exhibiting “a lack in communication and a lack in strategy” in its assist for Kyiv.

“All the political decisions that are pending in the coming days and weeks are also about the freedom of our country,” Merz declared.

Laurenz Gehrke contributed reporting.