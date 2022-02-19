Mesmerising drone footage reveals the fascinating second greater than 1000 sheep are herded by a tiny regional city.

Mesmerising drone footage reveals greater than 1000 sheep being herded by a small city in regional Victoria.

The footage, taken by sheep farmer Ben Weir, reveals the huge herd being guided by 5 working canines and a horse by the principle drag of Bealiba, about an hour’s drive from Bendigo in north west Victoria.

The group of 1400 have been on a journey to raised pastures, Weir tweeted earlier this month, with some hearty barley stubble prepared for the munching some 20km north.

The expedition was successful if not for some backyard greenery which will have been bruised alongside the best way.

“Just sad about sacrificing a couple of plants in there (sic) garden,” Weir wrote on Facebook, the place he had earlier shared the video.

No ewe-turns both on this journey.

“Why not turn left and stop at the pub?” Tony Leigh wrote on Facebook.

“Density limit won’t allow,” Weir quipped.

The 2016 Census reveals there have been 206 folks in Bealiba, that means sheep seemingly outnumbered folks greater than six instances on the day they wandered by.