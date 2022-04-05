Messi plays football with his sons. His wife requests him to let the kids win

Argentina star Lionel Messi is broadly thought of to be the best footballer of all time and with 691 objectives in his membership profession, he certainly has proved it repeatedly. The PSG star has received the Ballon d’Or a document seven instances and it appears Messi is as aggressive even whereas enjoying along with his youngsters. In a video posted on Instagram by Messi’s spouse Antonela Roccuzzo, he might be seen enjoying soccer in his yard along with his youngsters. His spouse needed to request him to let the youngsters win and it’s hilarious to look at.

Messi has three sons — Thiago, Mateo and Ciro — along with his childhood sweetheart Antonela Roccuzzo. Messi might be seen having fun with a kickabout along with his three sons within the video posted by Antonela on her Instagram Stories. Messi passes the ball many instances to his son, nonetheless, finally ends up scoring a objective himself. The textual content on the video written in Spanish interprets to “Let the kids win,” together with an indignant face emoji.

The video was later shared by many on social media.

Watch the video beneath:

Messi transferred to PSG in August 2021 after 778 appearances and 672 objectives for Barcelona. He debuted for Barcelona on October 16, 2004 after graduating from the famed La Masia academy and is their all-time document goalscorer. The 34-year-old can be the document appearance-maker and goalscorer for Argentina as he has scored 81 objectives in 160 matches.

Messi and Roccuzzo have three sons. Thiago was born in 2012, Mateo in 2015 and Ciro in 2018.

What do you concentrate on this video of Messi enjoying soccer along with his sons?