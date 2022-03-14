Met Museum Names a Mexico City Architect to Lead a New Major Project

“I like challenges,” she stated in a phone interview from her residence in Mexico City. “One of the dream commissions for any architect is to design an institution with the importance and relevance of the Met.”

While Escobedo stated it was too quickly to debate her design concepts for the brand new wing, she did say it was “important for it to connect to the rest of the museum, to connect with the park, to connect with the city and also to represent the cultural diversity of New York.”

The new wing has been intently watched by the artwork world, provided that the Met has lagged behind on this topic space and its present area for Modern and modern artwork has lengthy been thought of problematic. The museum was additionally compelled to delay the project, having introduced it earlier than elevating ample funds.

Last fall, the challenge lastly acquired the lead present it had been craving when a longtime trustee, Oscar L. Tang, and his spouse, Agnes Hsu‐Tang, an archaeologist and artwork historian, gave $125 million towards the wing, the most important capital present within the museum’s historical past. The wing might be named after the Tangs for no less than 50 years.

The museum thought of 4 different structure companies: Ensamble Studio, Lacaton & Vassal, SO — IL and David Chipperfield Architects, whose earlier design had ballooned in value to as a lot as $800 million. In a tweet that was subsequently taken down, Chipperfield posted that he was “sad to finish our 7 year relationship” with the Met and congratulated Escobedo, wishing her “the best for the project.”