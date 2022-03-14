Met Museum Names a Mexico City Architect to Lead a New Major Project
The Mexican architect Frida Escobedo, who at 38 was the youngest architect to design the Serpentine Pavilion in 2018, has been chosen to design the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s new $500 million Modern and modern artwork wing, the museum introduced on Sunday.
“It’s a very important commission,” stated the museum’s director, Max Hollein, in a phone interview. “This collection will continue to grow more significantly than any other area.”
“She is a strong voice in the architectural discourse,” he added of Escobedo. “She produces very contemporary buildings that are rooted in a modern canon.”
Escobedo, 42, is a shocking alternative for such a serious task, provided that she is comparatively younger, has principally designed momentary buildings and isn’t a family title. But she stated she felt undaunted and excited by the duty.
“I like challenges,” she stated in a phone interview from her residence in Mexico City. “One of the dream commissions for any architect is to design an institution with the importance and relevance of the Met.”
While Escobedo stated it was too quickly to debate her design concepts for the brand new wing, she did say it was “important for it to connect to the rest of the museum, to connect with the park, to connect with the city and also to represent the cultural diversity of New York.”
The new wing has been intently watched by the artwork world, provided that the Met has lagged behind on this topic space and its present area for Modern and modern artwork has lengthy been thought of problematic. The museum was additionally compelled to delay the project, having introduced it earlier than elevating ample funds.
Last fall, the challenge lastly acquired the lead present it had been craving when a longtime trustee, Oscar L. Tang, and his spouse, Agnes Hsu‐Tang, an archaeologist and artwork historian, gave $125 million towards the wing, the most important capital present within the museum’s historical past. The wing might be named after the Tangs for no less than 50 years.
The museum thought of 4 different structure companies: Ensamble Studio, Lacaton & Vassal, SO — IL and David Chipperfield Architects, whose earlier design had ballooned in value to as a lot as $800 million. In a tweet that was subsequently taken down, Chipperfield posted that he was “sad to finish our 7 year relationship” with the Met and congratulated Escobedo, wishing her “the best for the project.”
At a time when the cultural world has grown more and more delicate to problems with fairness, Escobedo would appear to signify a big step ahead for a girl of coloration. But Daniel H. Weiss, the museum’s president and chief govt, stated this didn’t affect the Met’s resolution. “It’s great that she brings diversity,” he stated, “but that wasn’t a criterion in the choice.”
Weiss added that Escobedo was the precise individual to design “a signature building that speaks to the art of our time” and that he anticipated the challenge to be accomplished in about seven years.
Born in 1979 in Mexico City, Escobedo studied structure on the Universidad Iberoamericana in Mexico City earlier than finishing a grasp’s diploma in Art, Design and the Public Domain at Harvard’s Graduate School of Design.
For Escobedo, who established her architectural follow in Mexico City in 2006, the Met might be her largest cultural challenge thus far, by a complete different order of magnitude. Her earlier work has featured a number of pavilions and different momentary buildings, equivalent to these for the Lisbon Architecture Triennale, the Chicago Architecture Biennial and the Victoria and Albert Museum in London.
Her Serpentine Pavilion in London, chosen by the Serpentine Gallery’s creative director Hans Ulrich Obrist, featured {a partially} enclosed courtyard framing a triangular pool, with latticed partitions made from grey concrete roof tiles and a curving mirrored cover.
Her different notable tasks embrace an growth of La Tallera Siqueiros in Cuernavaca (2012), Mexico, a museum, workshop, and artists’ residence that was the house and studio of the muralist David Alfaro Siqueiros. She additionally designed the renovation of the Hotel Boca Chica (2008), a well-liked vacation spot for Hollywood celebrities within the Fifties, and the El Eco Pavilion (2010), a site-specific set up, designed for the Museo Experimental El Eco.
She is presently working — with the New York City-based Handel Architects — on Ray Harlem, a three way partnership with the National Black Theater that’s to incorporate residential, retail and efficiency areas.
In 2019, Escobedo was honored as an International Fellow of the Royal Institute of British Architects and her studio was named one of many world’s “100+ Best Architecture Firms” by the structure journal DOMUS.
She has taught at Columbia, Harvard and Rice and is presently instructing at Yale.
The Met challenge will create 80,000 sq. toes of galleries and public area, offering a chance for the museum to inform the story of Modern and modern artwork extra totally than it has prior to now. In addition to Modern and modern works, The Tang Wing will embrace images, drawings and prints.
Hollein stated the brand new wing wouldn’t present “a linear path,” however as an alternative “a more open building structure” with galleries that differ in top, scale and publicity to gentle. At a time when museums like the Museum of Modern Art are rethinking the presentation of artwork, together with offering a number of views and juxtaposing varied genres, the Met’s new wing can even search to increase the narrative, Hollein stated: “Our presentation of art will be transcultural.”