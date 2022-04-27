Meta and TikTok fined by Russian courts over LGBT+ content

TikTok and Facebook’s proprietor Meta have been fined by Russian courts for failing to take away LGBT+ content material, in keeping with Russian media.

The Tagansky courtroom in Moscow fined Meta — the mum or dad firm of Facebook and Instagram — 4 million rubles (about €50,200).

Judges stated the US tech large had didn’t take down posts that “propagated” LGBT+ rights.

Meanwhile, in a separate listening to, Moscow’s Mirovoi courtroom fined TikTok two million roubles (round €24,800) for the same offence.

Under a 2013 legislation, so-called LGBT+ propaganda reminiscent of homosexual pleasure marches and the rainbow flag are banned in Russia.

Social media firms are recurrently fined in Russia for failing to delete content material that the Kremlin deems harmful to minors or linked to the nation’s opposition.

Pressure on tech giants has additionally elevated following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

Moscow has banned or restricted a rising variety of unbiased or opposition web sites over alleged “extremism”, together with Facebook and Instagram.

TikTok in the meantime has decreased its service in Russia however has faced criticism over its policies on pro-Russia content.