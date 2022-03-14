Meta says Facebook users can’t post calls to assassinate Vladimir Putin

Facebook father or mother Meta Platforms Inc. clarified on Sunday that it’s towards the corporate’s consumer guidelines to share a submit that “calls for the death of a head of state” — seemingly a reference to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Last week, Facebook quickly relaxed its insurance policies in order that Ukrainian customers might submit threats of violence towards the Russian navy, which invaded its neighbor in late February. The change led to some public confusion as to what was allowed, and what was not, on Facebook and Instagram.

Meta’s President of Global Affairs Nick Clegg posted a press release Friday saying the transfer is geared toward defending Ukrainian rights and doesn’t sign tolerance for “discrimination, harassment or violence towards Russians.” On Sunday, he tried to additional clarify the corporate’s stance to workers in an inner submit.

“We are now narrowing the focus to make it explicitly clear in the guidance that it is never to be interpreted as condoning violence against Russians in general,” Clegg wrote within the inner submit, which was reviewed by Bloomberg. He added that the revised coverage solely applies in Ukraine, and “only in the context of speech regarding the Russian military invasion of Ukraine.”

“We also do not permit calls to assassinate a head of state,” Clegg stated, although he didn’t point out Putin by identify.

Russia has blocked each Facebook and Instagram up to now two weeks, citing Meta’s content material coverage selections. Meta beforehand blocked Russia state-backed media accounts in Ukraine and the Europe Union, and has blocked all promoting from Russian companies.