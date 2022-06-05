‘META’ Tarding Ticker For Meta Platforms From June 9; Metaverse Rebrand

Meta Platforms to commerce beneath ‘META’ ticker from June 9

Meta Platforms Inc mentioned on Tuesday its Class A typical inventory will start buying and selling on the Nasdaq beneath the ticker image ‘META’ previous to market open on June 9, changing its present ticker image ‘FB’.

The firm modified its identify from Facebook Inc to Meta Platform Inc in October final yr in a rebrand that focuses on constructing the “metaverse,” a shared digital surroundings that it bets would be the successor to the cell web.

The present ticker ‘FB’ has been in use for the reason that firm’s preliminary public providing in 2012.

