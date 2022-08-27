Meta’s Facebook Agrees To Settle 4-Year Old Data Privacy Lawsuit

Meta’s Facebook agrees to settle knowledge privateness lawsuit

Meta Platforms Inc’s Facebook has in-principle agreed to settle a lawsuit within the San Francisco federal court docket searching for damages for letting third events together with Cambridge Analytica entry the personal knowledge of customers, a court docket submitting confirmed.

The monetary phrases weren’t disclosed within the submitting on Friday that requested the decide to place the category motion on maintain for 60 days till the attorneys for each claimants and Facebook finalize a written settlement.

The four-year-old lawsuit alleged that Facebook violated client privateness legal guidelines by sharing private knowledge of customers with third events such because the now-defunct British political consultancy Cambridge Analytica.

Facebook has stated its privateness practices are per its disclosures and “do not support any legal claims”.

Facebook and its attorneys from Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher didn’t instantly reply to a request for extra particulars relating to the settlement.

Of the 2 regulation corporations representing the plaintiffs, Keller Rohrback didn’t remark whereas Bleichmar Fonti & Auld declined to remark.

