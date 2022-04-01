Meteorologist pauses weather report on live TV to call family about a tornado warning

toggle caption James Morrow

Chief meteorologist Doug Kammerer paused his climate report on NBC Washington Thursday night to name his household and inform them a couple of twister warning close by.

Kammerer was on the air at about 8:45 p.m. doing a prolonged climate report when the National Weather Service issued the warnings.

The path takes it “right over my house,” Kammerer stated on air together with his cellular phone in his hand whereas standing in entrance of a climate map displaying the trajectory of the storm.

Kammerer then referred to as his dwelling and his son answered.

The meteorologist informed his son that the household ought to go to the basement for security.

“Gotta warn my kids,” Kammerer stated after hanging up the telephone and resuming his climate report reside on air.

A couple of minutes after Kammerer returned on air, the NWS canceled the twister warning.

Fellow meteorologist James Morrow works for NWS headquarters in Silver Spring, which was additionally included within the twister warning.

He was watching whereas Kammerer made his telephone name Thursday on air.

“The decision to cut in is not easy for stations to do, and for meteorologists to ask permission to do,” Morrow informed NPR. “But as a consumer of their feed, and a scientists who understands the risks of strong tornadic storms like this, it was heartening to see this type of coverage for what could’ve turned into a very serious situation.”