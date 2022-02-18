Meteorologist’s boyfriend proposes to her on live TV. Watch

People who tuned in to look at the section about climate hosted by meteorologist Mary Lee bought one thing extra – and undoubtedly fantastic – than they bargained for. They grew to become witness to a candy proposal by the anchor’s boyfriend on the stay tv. The candy video of the proposal of is now going viral and is being shared by many. There is an opportunity that it’ll depart you with a heat feeling in your coronary heart.

Just like this Twitter person who shared the video with a candy caption. “LOVE IS IN THE AIR and THE @kpixtv STUDIO! Congrats, @MaryKPIX! You deserve nothing but the very best in life — so happy on finding your forever, friend!” she wrote. Lee too re-shared the video on Twitter and wrote, “Aw thank you so much, sweet friend!!!” together with three coronary heart emoticons.

The video, since being shared, a number of days in the past has gathered about 14,000 views and the numbers are solely rising. The share has additionally prompted individuals to submit congratulatory messages.

“Oh my goodness Mary!! That was so beautiful and brought tears to my eyes!! So happy for you my friend. I think about all the talks we had in Seattle, and I knew this day would come— but more romantic than I imagined!!!” wrote a Twitter person. “Omg! Congratulations,” shared one other. “Omg this is too cute!! Congratulations!!” posted a 3rd.

Lee additionally took to her Instagram profile to share one other submit about a number of the behind the scene snippets earlier than the proposal.

“Wanted to share these beautiful behind the scenes moments of our proposal. Everyone asks me if I knew he was going to propose. I had no idea! I was joking with my Morning Show team earlier in the morning that @ajitninan probably won’t even remember Valentine’s Day. I told them I would be happy if I just got a Valentine’s Day text from him!” she wrote. She additionally shared extra concerning the plan that was saved a secret from her for months.

What are your ideas on the movies?