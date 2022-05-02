Methuen High School Classes Dismissed After Stabbing

METHUEN (CBS) – Methuen High School was below lockdown and lessons have been later dismissed for the day following a stabbing on Monday.

Methuen Mayor Neil Perry stated a former scholar got here to the highschool seeking to combat one other scholar.

The former scholar was stabbed and brought to an space hospital with non-life threatening accidents.

Perry stated the present scholar had minor bumps and bruises from the combat however was not stabbed. He was arrested after the incident.

Methuen High School was positioned on lockdown after the combat, and lessons have been dismissed round 1:15 p.m.

Police stated this was an remoted incident and there’s no menace to the general public or college students.

No additional data is at the moment out there.