Metro Detroit High School Students Awarded $40K Amazon Future Engineer Scholarship

(CBS DETROIT) — Three highschool college students in Metro Detroit obtained the 2022 Amazon Future Engineer scholarship.

The $40,000 scholarships have been awarded to 250 college-bound seniors from underrepresented and underserved communities to assist them research pc science at a college of their selecting.

The recipients are Hyun Kim from Troy, Angela Matta from Dearborn and Sambhav Gupta from Northville.

Video captured the cash Matta and Kim came upon concerning the scholarship.

In addition to the scholarship, recipients will obtain a paid internship at Amazon after their freshman 12 months of faculty.

This 12 months, a complete of $10 million was awarded to college students.

