Metro Mother ‘Angry’ After Son’s Hair Was Cut By Teacher Without Permission

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities mom says she desires solutions after her son’s trainer minimize his hair with out her permission.

The incident occurred in the course of the college day final week. Because he’s solely 12, we’re defending his id. One factor is for certain: He was pleased with the afro he was rising.

“It was actually growing pretty well, actually he was thinking about all kind of styles he wanted to do with it,” mentioned Daetney McReynolds, the boy’s mom.

That’s why his dad and mom had been shocked when he got here residence from college final Monday.

“And he said, ‘Are you guys going to be mad?’ We were like, ‘For what?’ He pulls his hat off and goes, ‘My teacher cut my hair,’” mentioned Tadow McReynolds, the boy’s mom.

She says when she requested him why, he instructed her.

“’I was just really angry … I was just mad and then my head was down and the teacher come over and said, ‘Let me fix it for you,’” she mentioned.

McReynolds says she is offended that nobody known as her or her spouse when her son had a breakdown.

“What made her think that this is OK? if you were going to help my child why wouldn’t you do it the proper way, common sense way, the helpful way? By getting him some real help?” Tadow mentioned.

She took to social media to precise her considerations, and says her village got here to her help. KMOJ Radio’s William Baker is a long-time public college educator who is aware of how vital a crown, or hair, is to the Black group.

“It just demoralized him, just take his pride away,” Baker mentioned. “And now his hair is being put in a situation where people are dictating how he should look.”

Baker known as his cellular barber. Barber Big Lew will get an opportunity to assist this younger man get a contemporary begin with a brand new minimize for his new college he begins within the morning. But his dad and mom have numerous questions for the trainer and faculty, the place scissors had been used to chop her son’s hair with out their permission.

“Why didn’t we get a phone call and email, a text?” Tadow mentioned.

We will not be naming the varsity in query as officers there haven’t returned our calls. Police in that metropolis do verify an officer was known as when dad and mom arrived on the college with questions.

The 12-year-old’s dad and mom say they need the trainer concerned to be held accountable.