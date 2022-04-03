Mets ace Scherzer suffers hammy injury, day after deGrom out

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Mets ace Max Scherzer is coping with a hamstring concern and is not certain when he’ll pitch subsequent, one other irritating setback for the highest of New York’s heralded however out of the blue fragile rotation.

A day after the Mets mentioned star Jacob deGrom will miss significant time with a shoulder injury, Scherzer was scratched from his outing Saturday morning in a simulated recreation.

Just 5 days away from opening day in Washington, Scherzer mentioned he wasn’t certain concerning the rapid plans. The three-time Cy Young Award winner mentioned he would not anticipate the difficulty along with his proper hamstring to be a long-term downside.

Max Scherzer supplies an replace on his well being. #Mets pic.twitter.com/QHeYWoUFN9 — New York Mets (@Mets) April 2, 2022

“Don’t know,” Scherzer mentioned when requested when he’d pitch once more. “I’ve had these little hamstring injuries before. They go away in days. Fortunately enough I’ve been pretty good to not have serious hamstring injuries. I’ve had just little hiccups.”

“I think this is the same thing. For me, it’s just a day-to-day thing … but when you’re dealing with hammies, you never know.”

Mets supervisor Buck Showalter mentioned he would lean on the 37-year-old right-hander for recommendation going ahead, however added that Scherzer was nonetheless in consideration for the opening day nod in opposition to his former Nationals teammates.

“If you look at the days and off and what have you, yeah, but I’m not committed to that,” Showalter mentioned.

The Mets signed Scherzer as a free agent to a $130 million, three-year contract. That appeared to offer them a dominant entrance of the rotation, however the information that deGrom would not throw for as much as 4 weeks however an enormous dent in these hopes.

There is not any timetable for deGrom’s return. In addition to the time he will not throw, the two-time Cy Young Award winner would possibly want at the least a month after that to get able to pitch within the majors — and that may be a best-case state of affairs after he missed the second half final yr due to an elbow damage.

All-Star Chris Bassitt, acquired final month in a commerce with Oakland, is about to pitch Sunday’s Grapefruit League contest. Carlos Carrasco and Taijuan Walker are lined as much as spherical out the rotation’s again finish.

“Just because something doesn’t happen on the first game of the season, I’m not going to put the whole thing in disarray for one spot or even two spots,” Showalter mentioned.

“We have options to go in different directions if we want to. I told all three of those guys to continue down the path you’re on right now,” he mentioned.

Two different pitchers may be of service to maintain the rotation so as.

Right-hander Tylor Megill and southpaw David Peterson — the primary two starters outdoors of the anticipated beginning 5 — have each been stretched out to 5 innings this spring.

“They’ve presented themselves as physical options, for sure,” Showalter added.

Thursday proved to be the supply of Scherzer’s ailment.

“I’d noticed something a couple days ago from running,” he mentioned. “Hamstring just tightened up, didn’t feel like I strained it or anything like that. I had good recovery the past two days.”

“Then I went through my normal routine to go for it and make a start today, and the hamstring just tightened up,” he mentioned.

Unlike deGrom, Scherzer mentioned he would nonetheless be capable to preserve a part of his routine, making his restoration much less time-consuming than deGrom’s.

“Fortunate enough this doesn’t really affect when I throw, so I’m able to get into my throwing mechanics,” Scherzer mentioned.

The American League Cy Young winner in 2013 for Detroit earlier than capturing a pair with the Nationals in 2016 and 2017, Scherzer mentioned had a terrific offseason exercise routine. The begin of spring coaching was delayed this yr as Major League Baseball house owners and gamers labored to settle a 99-day lockout.

“It’s frustrating. I’ve really worked hard this offseason — lifting my legs heavy, doing all the running. I feel like I was in a really good spot with my body and my arm,” Scherzer mentioned.