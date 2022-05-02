Mets done with Robinson Cano amid roster crunch

The Robinson Cano period is over in Queens.

The Mets designated Cano for task on Monday as the ultimate transfer to trim their roster all the way down to 26 gamers.

The transfer is a pricey one. Cano nonetheless had two years and $40.5 million left on his contract coming into this season. But the 39-year-old was off to a tough begin to the season as a part-time participant, posting a slash line of .195/.233/.268 in 43 plate appearances throughout 12 video games (11 begins). He had solely been used as a pinch-hitter as soon as.

Cano was the ultimate minimize to get all the way down to a 26-man roster by midday on Monday after MLB expanded rosters to twenty-eight for April as a consequence of a shortened spring coaching. Reliever Yoan Lopez, who had been known as up on Sunday to interchange the injured Sean Reid-Foley, was the opposite participant to get shipped out, returning to Triple-A Syracuse.

The Mets designated Robinson Cano for task on Monday. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

Robinson Cano (l.) talks with Francisco Lindor (r.) within the Mets dugout throughout a recreation towards the Phillies on May 1, 2022. Robert Sabo

Dominic Smith, J.D. Davis and Luis Guillorme have been the opposite bench gamers that have been candidates to get the boot off the Mets’ roster, with all three nonetheless having minor league choices left. Cutting Travis Jankowski, the Mets’ speedy fourth outfielder, would have uncovered him to waivers.

Cano arrived in Queens in December 2018 as a part of then-GM Brodie Van Wagenen’s first large splash. Van Wagenen traded prime prospect Jarred Kelenic and 4 different gamers for Cano and nearer Edwin Diaz. The former Yankees second baseman was coming off an 80-game suspension for testing optimistic for performance-enhancing medication.

After hitting .275 with a .784 OPS in 156 video games between 2019 and 2020, Cano was suspended for all of 2021 after testing optimistic for PEDs for a second time.

The transfer possible gained’t sit properly with Francisco Lindor, who mentioned Sunday he “wouldn’t be happy” if the Mets parted methods with Cano.