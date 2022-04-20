Mets’ Lindor bailed out by Alonso, wins it in 10th vs Giants

NEW YORK — Pete Alonso had Francisco Lindor’s again. Then he tried to take his shirt.

It’s no stretch to say Alonso earned the memento.

Lindor lined a walk-off single within the tenth after a giant attain by Alonso bailed him out within the high of the inning, and the New York Mets beat the San Francisco Giants 5-4 Tuesday to open a doubleheader.

Lindor, who additionally had a tying double within the fifth, ripped a clear single to heart in opposition to Jarlín García (1-1), scoring automated runner Brandon Nimmo from third. He was mobbed by teammates within the infield, with Alonso attempting to tear off his uniform.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 19: Francisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets celebrates with teammates after hitting a walk-off single through the tenth inning of the sport in opposition to the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field on April 19, 2022 within the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Dustin Satloff/Getty Images



A half-inning earlier, Lindor’s throw on Thairo Estrada’s grounder pulled the primary baseman off the bag, apparently permitting Brandon Belt to attain from third with two outs.

Replays confirmed Alonso simply barely held the bottom along with his proper foot — Alonso jumped for pleasure when a freeze body appeared on the video board — and umpires overruled the protected name. The seize stored Adam Ottavino (1-0) in line for the win.

“Pete staying on the bag there, that’s a really hard play,” Mets supervisor Buck Showalter mentioned. “We’re lucky to have the best replay guy in the business in our guy (Harrison Friedland). So that was a good play.”

Lindor lifted his common to .289 with 9 RBIs in 11 video games — a robust begin for the $341 million man’s second season in Queens.

“Linny seems to be dealing us what we need about every time,” Showalter mentioned.

Two of baseball’s finest groups early this season, the Mets (8-3) and Giants (7-3) have been every set to play not less than 18 innings in at some point for the primary time since 2019. Pandemic-era seven-inning doubleheaders are gone, however automated runners in further innings stay.

The Mets practically ended it within the ninth, when Giants nearer Camilo Doval walked Eduardo Escobar and Robinson Canó main off. Pinch-hitter Luis Guillorme — clean-shaven after years with a protracted beard — sacrificed them to second and third, however Doval gathered himself and struck out Travis Jankowski and pinch-hitter Dominic Smith swinging to power extras.

Joc Pederson hit a solo homer and Brandon Crawford had two RBIs because the Giants pounced early in opposition to Mets starter Tylor Megill for a 4-1 lead. New York erased that within the fifth, when starter Alex Cobb left with an damage earlier than Lindor’s tying RBI double off reliever Dominic Leone.

Neither Cobb nor Megill fairly lived as much as the requirements set by their rotations this season.

Cobb turned the primary Giants starter in 10 video games to permit greater than two earned runs, ending the second-longest such streak to start a season within the majors since 1901. He gave up run No. 3 on Jeff McNeil’s two-run double within the fifth, then promptly left with a proper groin damage.

Cobb was positioned on the 10-day injured checklist after Game 1, permitting the staff to activate right-hander Yunior Marte. Manager Gabe Kapler mentioned Cobb would get an MRI, however Cobb mentioned he was eager for a fast return.

“That was a brutal game for us,” Cobb mentioned. “Having two nine-inning doubleheaders, and then the starter coming out as early as I did, is putting the team in a bad position.”

Megill ended a streak by Mets starters of eight straight video games permitting one or zero earned runs, which matched a franchise file. The huge right-hander had thrown 17 1/3 consecutive scoreless innings relationship to final season earlier than Pederson’s leadoff shot within the second.

He recovered and grinded by way of six innings, preserving a 4-4 tie with seven hits, two walks and 4 strikeouts.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: IF/OF Jason Vosler was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento for the opener. IF/OF Luke Williams was optioned to Triple-A, however remained with the Giants as their twenty ninth man for the doubleheader.

Mets: RHP Jacob deGrom (proper shoulder) could have a brand new spherical of imaging taken subsequent Monday. Showalter mentioned he is progressing as hoped. … RHP Taijuan Walker (proper shoulder) will make a rehab begin in prolonged spring coaching Wednesday. … RHP Yoan López was New York’s twenty ninth man for the nightcap. … Nimmo was activated off the COVID-19 IL.

UP NEXT

A showdown of aces within the nightcap, with Giants RHP Logan Webb (1-0, 1.29 ERA) dealing with Mets RHP Max Scherzer (2-0, 3.27), making his first house begin in Queens.