Mets’ Max Scherzer scratched from start with injury putting Opening Day in doubt

PORT ST. LUCIE – Max Scherzer’s bothersome proper hamstring scratched him from a remaining begin in spring coaching Saturday, leaving additional questions concerning the rotation because the Mets put together to interrupt camp.

A day after Jacob deGrom was diagnosed with a stress reaction on his right scapula that may maintain him on the injured listing for a major stretch to start the season, Scherzer’s hamstring turned a focus.

Max Scherzer was scratched from his spring coaching begin on Saturday. Corey Sipkin

The right-hander stated he felt tightness within the muscle whereas operating Thursday, however nonetheless anticipated to pitch in a minor league sport two days later. But upon loosening up for his look the hamstring tightened and he didn’t need to danger additional damage.

Scherzer would have been the apparent selection to switch deGrom because the Opening Day starter in Washington on Thursday, however says it’s “too soon” to say if that’s an choice. Manager Buck Showalter hasn’t dominated out the opportunity of Scherzer for the opener.