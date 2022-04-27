Mets’ Pete Alonso drilled in helmet for second time this season

Mets first baseman Pete Alonso was hit within the helmet for the second time this season on Tuesday night time in St. Louis.

With the Mets main 2-0 within the eighth inning, Alonso was plunked on his helmet by Cardinals right-hander Kodi Whitley. Fortunately for the Amazin’s, Alonso was OK and jogged to first after staring down Whitley for a short second.

Pete Alonso jogs to first base after being hit within the pitch on the helmet throughout the eighth inning of the Mets’ recreation towards the Cardinals. AP

On April 7 towards the Nationals, Alonso was hit by a 94-mph slider from Mason Thompson that grazed his shoulder and hit the helmet flap that protects his face. The flap hit him within the mouth, bloodying the primary baseman in a scary scene at Nationals Park.

But Alonso didn’t miss any time after that plunking both.

Alonso was one in all three Mets hit throughout the recreation as Dominic Smith and Starling Marte have been additionally plunked. The Mets have had 18 batters hit this season.