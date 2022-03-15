Mets’ Taijuan Walker still recovering from surgery on right knee

PORT ST. LUCIE — Taijuan Walker’s proper knee could be the largest risk to the Mets opening the season with their beginning rotation intact.

The right-hander underwent surgical procedure to take away broken tissue within the knee on Jan. 14, in keeping with supervisor Buck Showalter, and there’s “a chance” he might be prepared to start the season.

Later, the staff issued a press release saying Walker has been cleared for baseball exercise and is throwing off a mound. He will stay in a operating development earlier than he’s cleared for full-game exercise.

If Walker isn’t prepared to start out the season it could present a possibility for a depth piece equivalent to Trevor Williams, Tylor Megill or David Peterson to affix the rotation.

Taijuan Walker Tom DiPace/New York Post

Walker, 29, went 7-11 with a 4.47 ERA in 30 appearances final season for the Mets. After a robust first half that earned him a spot within the All-Star Game, he slumped badly over the ultimate 2 ½ months, pitching a full season for the primary time since 2017.

Robinson Cano, getting back from a second PED suspension that stored him sidelined for all of final season, spoke to teammates in what may very well be described as an apologetic gesture, in keeping with Showalter. Last season Francisco Lindor indicated the veteran second baseman would most likely need to apologize to teammates upon returning.

“You could tell [Cano] had been waiting for a long time and it was really something he had on his heart,” Showalter mentioned. “The guys were very receptive.”

Robinson Cano Tom DiPace/New York Post

Starling Marte was sidelined from Monday’s exercises due to left indirect discomfort, in keeping with Showalter. The veteran outfielder — who has a historical past of indirect accidents — underwent an “imaging” examination and X-rays that had been unfavourable.

“We know with that type of area it puts a flag up initially, but so far so good,” Showalter mentioned, including that Marte notified the Mets concerning the indirect final week.

Seth Lugo, Yennsy Diaz and Felix Pena nonetheless hadn’t reported to camp as of Monday. Lugo had journey issues due to climate and Diaz and Pena had been coping with visa points, in keeping with Showalter. It’s anticipated Lugo will arrive earlier than Tuesday’s exercises.