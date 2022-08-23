Mexican Journalist Killed Hours After Post On Students Missing Since 2014

Mexico is taken into account one of the vital harmful nations for press, in accordance with RSF. (Representational)

Mexico City:

A journalist was shot lifeless Monday afternoon in southern Mexico, authorities stated, shortly after posting on-line in regards to the disappearance eight years in the past of 43 college students from a close-by space.

Fredid Roman, who printed his work on numerous social media pages and contributed to a neighborhood newspaper, was discovered lifeless in his automobile within the metropolis of Chilpancingo, the capital of Guerrero state, the native prosecutor’s workplace stated Monday night.

The case of the 43 college students from Guerrero, who went lacking in 2014 after commandeering a bus to go to a protest, is taken into account one of many worst human rights disasters in Mexican historical past.

The case was pressured again into the highlight final week when a reality fee branded the atrocity a “state crime” that concerned brokers of assorted establishments.

Just a few hours earlier than his demise, Roman printed a protracted Facebook put up titled “State Crime Without Charging the Boss,” during which he talked about an alleged assembly between 4 officers on the time of the scholars’ disappearance, together with former legal professional normal Jesus Murillo Karam.

Murillo Karam was arrested after the publication of the reality fee report final week, whereas dozens of warrants had been issued for suspects together with navy personnel, law enforcement officials and cartel members.

It was not instantly clear if Roman’s latest put up on the lacking college students or his different journalistic work performed a job in his demise.

Twelve journalists have been killed in Mexico to date this yr, in accordance with the federal government, whereas the NGO Reporters Without Borders (RSF) lists 9. Some media shops have put the determine at 15 or 16.

With about 150 journalists murdered since 2000, in accordance with RSF, Mexico is taken into account one of the vital harmful nations on this planet for the press.

Most of these murders stay unpunished.

