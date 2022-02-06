Mexican journalist Lourdes Maldonado López, who feared for her life, killed in Tijuana

López was shot to loss of life inside a automotive in Tijuana’s Santa Fe neighborhood, in line with a Sunday assertion from the Baja California Attorney General Office.

Local regulation enforcement first acquired a report on Sunday at 7 p.m. native time and located López lifeless upon arrival, it stated.

An investigation is underway.

López lined corruption and politics, and had been the sufferer of earlier assaults for her work, in line with the human rights group, Article 19, of which López was a member.

In March 2019, López advised Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in his day by day press briefing that she feared for her life and requested for his “support, help and labor justice.”

López was talking a few labour dispute she had with Jaime Bonilla, who owns the PSN media outlet the place López had beforehand labored. López had sued the corporate for unfair dismissal. Bonilla was sworn in as governor of Baja California in November 2019 after operating a profitable marketing campaign as a candidate of López Obrador’s ruling Morena occasion.

Just days earlier than she was killed, she received the lawsuit.

CNN has reached out to Bonilla and PSN for remark.

In an interview with the radio station Radio Formula that Bonilla posted to his Twitter account on Monday, he stated that whereas he hadn’t seen Lopez for a few years, he had “always” had a “good relationship” together with her.

Bonilla stated that he did not know why Lopez had requested the president for cover, saying “there was never a threat, not even an argument with her.”

“Every time something happens to journalists, it hurts,” Bonilla stated, additionally providing his condolences to Lopez’s household.

The Committee to Protect Journalists stated in a tweet it’s “shocked” by López’s killing and referred to as on authorities to “thoroughly and transparently investigate the attack.”

‘A spiral of violence’

Maldonado’s killing follows that of freelance photojournalist Alfonso Margarito Martínez Esquivel on January 17 in Tijuana, and that of Jose Luis Gamboa — a journalist who based and edited the Inforegio information web site and co-founded and edited the information web site La Noticia — on January 10 in Veracruz state.

The Baja California Attorney General’s Office advised CNN that Esquivel’s loss of life occurred outdoors his house after he suffered a gunshot to the pinnacle.

Esquivel, who was 49, lined crime scene and safety points in Tijuana for native and worldwide media shops.

The Baja California State Human Rights Commission has referred to as on authorities to analyze the circumstances of his loss of life.

Miguel Mora, a consultant for the fee stated that “it’s urgent to carry out an expedited process of this case since any attack on journalists constitutes an attack on freedom of expression and the right of society to be informed.”

Mexico continues to be one of many world’s deadliest nations for journalists, in line with Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

“Despite some limited recent progress, it [Mexico] is sinking ever deeper into a spiral of violence and impunity,” according to RSF

“Collusion between officials and organised crime poses a grave threat to journalists’ safety and cripples the judicial system at all levels. Journalists who cover sensitive political stories or crime, especially at the local level, are warned, threatened and then often gunned down in cold blood. Others are abducted and never seen again, or they flee abroad as the only way to ensure their survival,” RSF stated.