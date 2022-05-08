Mexican tiger fight ritual draws blood to bring rain

To appease the storm god and finish a drought, women and men dressed as tigers mercilessly submit to one another in an historical ritual in southern Mexico.

In the previous, this 300-year-old indigenous ceremony, meant to deliver rain and bountiful harvests, was reserved for males.

But immediately, girls additionally need to assist preserve the three-century-old custom alive, even when the lashings damage.

According to custom, the blood spilled throughout the May 5 ritual, known as Atsatsilistli, is an providing to the rain god Tlaloc.

The sound of every lash represents a thunderclap, the yellow coloration of the costumes a drought and the whip a tiger’s tail.