Mexican troops sent to border city after deadly cartel clash





Los Chapos, members of the notorious Sinaloa Cartel previously led by Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, and native group Los Mexicles clashed in a jail Thursday afternoon, Deputy Security Minister Ricardo Mejia stated.

A riot then broke out, leaving two shot to dying and 4 injured with bullet wounds, Mejia stated, talking alongside Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador at a daily information convention. Another 16 had been injured within the preventing, he stated.

Officials didn’t say what brought on the conflict.

Following the riot, the Mexicles rampaged within the metropolis, authorities stated, killing 9 civilians. Among them had been 4 staff of a radio station, together with one announcer, Mejia stated.

Across city, comfort shops had been shot at and set on hearth. FEMSA, the father or mother firm of the Oxxo chain, stated in a press release that one in all its staff and a girl who was making use of for a job had been killed within the violence. Around 1 a.m. Friday morning, six alleged members of Mexicles had been arrested by native police, with assist from the Army and National Guard, Mejia stated. By Friday afternoon, some 300 Army troopers had been scheduled to reach on the town, with one other 300 to comply with. “(Juarez) Mayor Cruz Perez has let us know that (the city) is now in a state of calm; public order has been reestablished,” Mejia stated. “We hope it doesn’t happen again, because innocent people were attacked,” Lopez Obrador stated. Thursday’s assaults comply with clashes between cartels and the army in central Mexico, which led to taxis, buses and a few 20 Oxxo shops being set ablaze, Lopez Obrador stated. “We should not and cannot get used to this type of event,” stated retail group ANTAD. “Mexico does not deserve it.”





