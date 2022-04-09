Mexico abstains from voting to ban Russia from UN Human Rights Council – Latin America Reports

This article was initially revealed by Jorge Rocha on Aztec Reports, a sister publication.

The United Nations General Assembly voted on Thursday to suspend the Russian Federation from the UN Human Rights Council. Mexico was certainly one of six Latin American international locations to abstain from the vote.

The decision overwhelmingly handed with 93 votes in favor, 24 towards, and 58 abstentions.

In Latin America, Belize, Brazil, El Salvador, Guyana, Mexico, and Trinidad and Tobago abstained from voting whereas Bolivia, Cuba, and Nicaragua voted in favor of maintaining Russia throughout the physique. (Venezuela, which frequently aligns with Russia politically, misplaced its UN voting rights attributable to unpaid dues).

Mexico’s consultant to the United Nations, Juan Ramón de la Fuente, explained that exclusion from the Human Rights Council will not be the best way to resolve the rising battle between Russia and Ukraine.

“Mexico will abstain from supporting the draft resolution suspending Russia from its rights as a member of the UN Human Rights Council…Not through exclusion. To exclude, to suspend, is not the solution. Multilateralism is strengthened through inclusion, not exclusion,” stated Mr. Ramón de la Fuente.

Mexico’s consultant to the United Nations, Juan Ramón de la Fuente talking on the UN General Assembly. Image courtesy of Mexico’s Secretary of Foreign Affairs.

Earlier that day, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador made Mexico’s upcoming stand clear throughout his day by day press convention, reiterating his neutrality concerning worldwide coverage.

“What we have proposed is that we should not vote for the expulsion of Russia, nor are we going to be against it. Imagine how we resolve the conflict if we do not have intermediation? What is the UN for? How are we going to dynamite an instrument that is fundamental to reach peace agreements and avoid war?” requested the President.

The worldwide group has broadly criticized Mexico’s neutrality in the direction of Russia; just this week, a U.S. congressman issued a letter to Secretary of State Anthony Blinken urging the revocation of 25 Mexican politicians’ visas for his or her alleged assist of Russia.

On April 3rd, Ukraine’s ambassador to Mexico, Oksana Dramaretska, took to Twitter to voice her embassy’s issues concerning Mexico’s relations with Russia, urging Mexico to rethink its non-interference coverage and be a part of different Western allies on direct actions towards Russia.

Sergiy Kyslytsya addressing the UN General Assembly. Image courtesy of Sergiy Kyslytsya on Twitter.

After refraining from voting, Mr. Ramón de la Fuente reminded the UN meeting that Mexico had condemned Russia’s hostilities in the direction of Ukraine, explaining that each one nations needs to be accountable “under the same rules and according to the same criteria.”

Sergiy Kyslytsya, Ukraine’s UN consultant, commented on the nations that abstained from voting, condemning their silence as complicity in Russian aggression. “Indifference is always the friend of the enemy, for it benefits the aggressor — never his victim, whose pain is magnified when he or she feels forgotten,” said Mr. Kyslytsya, quoting a 1999 speech by Holocaust survivor and Nobel Laureate, Elie Wiesel.