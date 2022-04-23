Mexico and Argentina celebrate Earth Day with dances and protests

Environmental activists, artists and members of Indigenous teams held demonstrations in Mexico’s capital on Friday to mark Earth Day.

Demonstrators gathered in Mexico City’s central Zocalo sq. the place they known as for justice for environmental campaigners and land defenders who had disappeared or been killed.

Elsewhere, folks danced and performed percussion devices to demand a state of local weather emergency be declared in Mexico, with conventional Aztec dancers performing to honour the Earth.

Argentine environmental teams took to the streets of Buenos Aires on Friday to commemorate Earth Day 2022, claiming for public insurance policies to assist scale back the influence of local weather change.

The 1000’s of demonstrators, most of them younger folks, superior towards the National Congress.

The protesters additionally known as for laws to guard wetlands, that are consistently endangered by fires and unlawful cattle ranching.

Argentina has one of many largest wetland methods across the Paraná River.