Mexico Confirms Country’s First Monkeypox Case

Officials in Mexico confirmed the nation’s first case of monkeypox.

Health officers in Mexico confirmed Saturday the nation’s first identified case of monkeypox, in a 50-year-old US resident being handled in Mexico City.

The man, a everlasting resident of New York City, “was probably infected in the Netherlands,” Hugo Lopez-Gatell, an undersecretary of well being, mentioned on Twitter.

“Fortunately, he is stable and in preventive isolation,” Lopez-Gatell mentioned. “We hope he will recover without complications.”

He supplied no info on the affected person’s attainable contacts with different folks.

On Friday, well being authorities in Argentina confirmed the primary two identified instances of the illness anyplace in Latin America — these of a 40-year-old man who had returned to Argentina from Spain, and of a Spaniard who was visiting Buenos Aires.

The two instances apparently have been unconnected.

The monkeypox virus might be transmitted to people by contaminated animals. Person-to-person transmission is feasible however uncommon.

Monkeypox is said to smallpox however is way much less extreme. Initial signs embody a excessive fever, swollen lymph nodes and a chickenpox-like rash.

There isn’t any particular therapy however vaccination in opposition to smallpox has been discovered to be about 85 % efficient in stopping monkeypox.

Monkeypox was first detected within the Democratic Republic of Congo in 1970 and is taken into account endemic in round a dozen African nations.

Its look in non-endemic nations has anxious specialists, though these instances reported to date have been principally gentle and there have been no deaths.

There have been at the very least a half-dozen confirmed or suspected instances within the US.

