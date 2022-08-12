Mexico detains drug lord wanted by US as 14 killed in Black Hawk helicopter crash
Rafael Caro Quintero was detained by Marines after he was discovered hiding in bushes by a navy canine within the city of San Simón, Choix municipality, within the northwestern state of Sinaloa, in accordance with a Mexican Navy assertion.
The Mexican Navy Black Hawk helicopter crashed in Los Mochis, Sinaloa following the operation to seize him, in accordance with the assertion. One different Marine was injured and stays in hospital.
The explanation for the crash was unknown and an investigation would happen, the assertion added.
Camarena Salazar was kidnapped, tortured and murdered in retaliation for a raid in 1984 of Caro Quintero’s 2,500-acre marijuana farm by Mexican authorities, in accordance with the DEA. The occasions have been serialized within the Netflix drama “Narcos: Mexico.”
The fugitive returned to drug trafficking as a senior chief of the Sinaloa cartel, in accordance with the FBI.
US Attorney General Merrick Garland mentioned Friday the United States will search speedy extradition of Caro Quintero so he may be tried “in the very justice system (DEA) Special Agent Camarena died defending.”
“There is no hiding place for anyone who kidnaps, tortures, and murders American law enforcement,” Garland mentioned.
In 2018, US authorities introduced a $20 million reward for Caro Quintero. He has beforehand mentioned makes an attempt to arrest him have been “misplaced vengeance” — “conveniently rewriting history,” in accordance with the DEA.
DEA brokers primarily based in Mexico labored with Mexican authorities to find and arrest Quintero, DEA administrator Anne Milgram mentioned in a observe to the company’s workforce Friday night.
“For more than 30 years, the men and women of DEA have worked tirelessly to bring Caro Quintero to justice,” Milgram mentioned. “Today’s arrest is the result of years of your blood, sweat, and tears. Without your work, Caro Quintero would not face justice.”
Additional reporting by CNN’s Josh Campbell.