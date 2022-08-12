Mexico detains drug lord wanted by US as 14 killed in Black Hawk helicopter crash





Rafael Caro Quintero was detained by Marines after he was discovered hiding in bushes by a navy canine within the city of San Simón, Choix municipality, within the northwestern state of Sinaloa, in accordance with a Mexican Navy assertion.

Caro Quintero , generally known as the “narco of drug traffickers,” is taken into account by Mexican authorities to be the founding father of the Guadalajara cartel. They accuse him of trafficking methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine and marijuana.

The Mexican Navy Black Hawk helicopter crashed in Los Mochis, Sinaloa following the operation to seize him, in accordance with the assertion. One different Marine was injured and stays in hospital.

The explanation for the crash was unknown and an investigation would happen, the assertion added.

Caro Quintero , whose precise age is unknown however is believed to be in his 60s, is wanted by US authorities for allegedly kidnapping and conspiring to homicide Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Special Agent Enrique Camarena Salazar in 1985. Camarena Salazar was kidnapped, tortured and murdered in retaliation for a raid in 1984 of Caro Quintero’s 2,500-acre marijuana farm by Mexican authorities, in accordance with the DEA. The occasions have been serialized within the Netflix drama “Narcos: Mexico.” Caro Quintero spent 28 years in prison in Mexico for his function within the homicide earlier than he was launched on a technicality in 2013. The Mexican Supreme Court later overturned the choice that freed him. The fugitive returned to drug trafficking as a senior chief of the Sinaloa cartel, in accordance with the FBI. US Attorney General Merrick Garland mentioned Friday the United States will search speedy extradition of Caro Quintero so he may be tried “in the very justice system (DEA) Special Agent Camarena died defending.” “There is no hiding place for anyone who kidnaps, tortures, and murders American law enforcement,” Garland mentioned. In 2018, US authorities introduced a $20 million reward for Caro Quintero. He has beforehand mentioned makes an attempt to arrest him have been “misplaced vengeance” — “conveniently rewriting history,” in accordance with the DEA. DEA brokers primarily based in Mexico labored with Mexican authorities to find and arrest Quintero, DEA administrator Anne Milgram mentioned in a observe to the company’s workforce Friday night. “For more than 30 years, the men and women of DEA have worked tirelessly to bring Caro Quintero to justice,” Milgram mentioned. “Today’s arrest is the result of years of your blood, sweat, and tears. Without your work, Caro Quintero would not face justice.”

Additional reporting by CNN’s Josh Campbell.





