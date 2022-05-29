Mexico has militarized its immigration policy: Report – Latin America Reports

This article was initially printed by Jorge Rocha on Aztec Reports, a sister publication.

Since President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) took workplace in December 2018, Mexico’s armed forces have permeated the nation’s immigration system, shaping its insurance policies right into a militarized effort to maintain migrants away from the U.S. border, a brand new research finds.

According to a report by human rights group Fundación para la Justicia y el Estado Democrático de Derecho (FJEDD), Mexico’s migration coverage has been overtaken by the army, typically finishing up operations in violation of human rights.

The investigation reveals that AMLO’s administration has tasked the National Guard, a military-led public safety establishment, with the execution of its migration insurance policies, whereas Mexico’s army has taken over migration management throughout the nation.

In addition, present and former members of the army guild have been positioned in key positions inside Mexico’s National Migrant Institute (INM), with 19 out of the 32 state branches of the INM accountable for the army who’re specialised in army, penitentiary, and public security duties.

Today, Mexico’s migration coverage consists of army operations involving detention and deportation, emphasizing its presence on the southern border, and putting troops in migrant hotspots.

Of the 46,254 detentions carried out from January 1 to February 28, 2022, greater than 40% befell in southern Mexico, thus serving as an immigration containment wall.

Mr. López Obrador’s efforts to suppress immigration appear to be closely influenced by United States political and financial pursuits. Just as his administration was starting, AMLO needed to face a variety of threats made by then-president Donald Trump, who was urging for stricter management of Mexican borders.

After the U.S. threatened to impose tariffs on Mexican exports and shut the border, Mr. López Obrador’s administration carried out a collection of govt orders that empowered the armed forces and the nationwide guard to hold out immigration management duties.

Mr. Trump would finally reward his Mexican counterpart for putting army forces alongside Mexico’s borders.

As of January 2022, there have been 28,397 immigratioin management personnel deployed on the northern and southern Mexican borders. Almost 50% are members of the army, with the remaining members belonging to the National Guard.

Even although the National Guard is constituted as a civil-oriented establishment, over 80% of its members are former army. Additionally, its coaching and management fall beneath Mexico’s Secretary of Defense.

Furthermore, over 85% of its brokers lack police certification, displaying that almost all National Guard members would not have the required coaching in defending civilians within the context of public safety.

Their army nature and its lack of coaching in civilian safety have resulted in a number of cases of human rights violations and abuses, similar to racial profiling when finishing up detentions, sexual violence, and extreme drive.

Member of the Mexican army guards a degree on the southern boarder. Image courtesy of Ignacio Marín.



For instance, the group Doctors with out Borders documented that in 2018, 68% of the refugees and migrants beneath their care reported some form of violence, with sexual violence being reported by a 3rd of girls who have been interviewed. According to the group, “Patients reported that the perpetrators of violence included members of gangs and other criminal organizations, as well as members of the Mexican security forces responsible for their protection.”

What’s extra, the army’s give attention to immigration has pressured migrants to search for various, extra harmful routes on their journey to the U.S. border, typically leaving them susceptible to components of organized crime.

Effectively, Mr. López Obrador’s technique has resulted in a wall of army personnel erected to cease the stream of migrants to the U.S. border, additional endangering the lives of immigrants making the journey northward via Mexico. From 2014 to 2021, 3,059 migrants have died throughout their journey to the U.S.- Mexico border — 659 inside Mexico’s migration routes.