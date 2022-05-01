Sports
Mexico Open: Anirban Lahiri slips to T-35 in third round | Golf News – Times of India
PUERTO VALLARTA (Mexico): Anirban Lahiri carded two-over 73 within the third spherical to slide to T-35 on the Mexico Open. It was not one of the best of days for the Indian ace as he twice went into water, as soon as on all sides of the course to slide down from in a single day T-18.
He had two birdies and three bogeys in a spherical, the place he discovered simply seven of the 14 fairways and eighth of the 18 greens in regulation.
Lahiri is now 5-under for the event and will probably be hoping for a very good end to maneuver up within the FedExCup standings.
Spain’s World No. 2 Jon Rahm shot three-under 68 and opened a two-shot lead forward of Cameron Champ (67) and Kurt Kitayama (66) who’re tied for second at 13 beneath.
Davis Riley (67), Patrick Rodgers (66), and Nate Lashley (64) are tied for fourth at 12 beneath.
Lahiri’s two birdies got here on the par-4 second and the Par-4 seventh. He dropped photographs on fifth when he went into water and one other shot was misplaced on Par-5 sixth.
He went into the water a second time on the Par-5 14th however he managed to salvage a par there. His third bogey was on par-4 fifteenth.
Rahm holds the 54-hole lead or co-lead for the seventh time in his profession however he has transformed the lead right into a win solely as soon as in six instances in particular person stroke-play occasions.
He additionally held the lead with teammate Ryan Palmer on the best way to victory within the 2019 Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
Kurt Kitayama seeks first PGA TOUR victory and Cameron Champ is in search of a fourth win.
Japan’s Satoshi Kodaira is the highest Asian as he carded a 67 with 5 birdies and one bogey for T8. He is chasing a primary top-10 on TOUR in 4 years since profitable the 2018 RBC Heritage.
Taiwan’s C.T. Pan (69) is T-17, whereas Kiradech Aphibarnrat (71), taking part in alongside Lahiri is T-30.
