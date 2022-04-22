Mexico rattled by increasing violence against women – Latin America Reports

This article was initially printed by Jorge Rocha on Aztec Reports, a sister publication.

On the evening of April 3, Maria Fernanda Contreras texted her mom for the final time, letting her know she was on her approach house after assembly a former co-worker; simply after that, the 27-year-old went lacking.

Concerned over Ms. Contreras’ well-being, her household began on the lookout for her in her house metropolis of Monterrey, offering authorities with info they might discover however not receiving a lot assist from the police.

Ms. Contreras’ disappearance is way from an remoted case in Mexico. In Monterrey alone 199 people went lacking within the first months of 2022, 62 of that are girls who’ve but to be discovered.

Violence in opposition to girls in Mexico is a well known actuality. According to the UN Committee on Enforced Disappearances’ newest report on Mexico, 748 women have disappeared in 2022, a median of seven girls every day thus far this 12 months.

Disappearances and femicides within the nation have sparked outrage amongst Mexicans uninterested in the violence, and lots of blame authorities which seem like detached about the issue.

Luego de que policías les impidieron ingresar, manifestantes que marcharon en el Centro por la desaparición de personas quemaron una puerta del Palacio de Gobierno pic.twitter.com/kPGOSVQ30Y — elnortelocal (@elnortelocal) April 10, 2022 Demonstrators burning the door to the Government Palace in protests over latest femicides and ladies disappearances in Nuevo León.

Hugo Contreras, Ms. Contreras’ father, instantly sought to search for his daughter the morning after her disappearance, alerting the authorities the place her cellphone’s final recorded location was. Mr. Contreras staked out the deal with of her final whereabouts for twenty-four hours, anticipating the authorities to help him to no avail.

Authorities disregarded Mr. Contreras’ pleas and reportedly ignored proof associated to the cellphone’s location. After three days, the authorities lastly discovered Ms. Contreras’ physique, which had indicators of violence, inside a residence in the identical space the place the cellphone was allegedly final tracked.

Mi papá estuvo casi 24 horas fuera de la cass, reportando a las autoridades, dando vueltas por 3 horas en la zona donde se ubico el celular. Mi papa no comio en 24 horas llego a la casa y siguio haciendo llamadas y se le escuchaban las tripas del hambre que tenia — Fabiola Contreras Ruiz (@FabiC90208328) April 5, 2022 Tweet from Ms. Contreras’ sister recounting the occasions.

In Monterrey, the place 24 girls have been reported lacking within the final 30 days, Governor Samuel Garcia downplayed the authorities’ function within the latest wave of gender violence in his state by saying that ladies have gone lacking in Nuevo Leon due to “mental health problems.”

However, knowledge reveals that femicides within the nation have been on the rise. In 2021, Mexico reported 977 femicides, rising the 949 registered in 2020. For the primary months of 2022, the reported femicides amounted to 155 as of February 28.

According to the latest study from The Network for Children’s Rights in Mexico (REDMI), women seem like most affected by disappearances amongst minors.

Since 1964, when information started to be saved, 82,328 kids have gone lacking. Of this whole, 19.9% (16,378) are nonetheless lacking thus far, with girls representing 55.2% of those instances.

Since the start of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador administration in 2018, round 14 kids have gone lacking every day in Mexico, totaling 19,445 minors reported lacking over three years, of which 55.26% had been younger women.