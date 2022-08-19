Mexico’s Corona in doubt for World Cup

Mexico striker Jesus “Tecatito” Corona is predicted to overlook the World Cup after breaking his left leg whereas coaching with Sevilla on Thursday.

Sevilla mentioned Tecatito broke his left fibula and ruptured ankle ligaments and will probably be out for 4 to 5 months. The World Cup begins in Qatar on November 20.

The 29-year-old Tecatito was taken to hospital in an ambulance and underwent surgical procedure later Thursday.

Doctors inserted a plate and screws on his fibula and repaired his ankle ligaments.

The membership mentioned Tecatito sustained the harm by himself, with out colliding with another participant.

“It doesn’t look good,” Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui mentioned. “Unfortunately it’s part of soccer and it happened to Jesus.”

Mexico play their opening World Cup match on November 22 towards Poland in Group C, which additionally consists of Argentina and Saudi Arabia.

The Mexican soccer federation mentioned it might give Tecatito as a lot time to get better as doable and so they hoped the restoration time can be shorter than anticipated.

Tecatito was a member of Mexico’s World Cup squad in 2018 in Russia.

He was anticipated to enter his second World Cup as an everyday starter within the 4-3-3 scheme of Argentine coach Gerard Martino, who will now doubtless have to search out an alternative choice to the injured participant.