Mexico’s president calls for pause in relations with ‘conquistador’ Spain

“The pause is: we’re going to give ourselves time to respect each other and not be seen as a land of conquest,” López Obrador stated at his each day information convention.

“We do want to have good relations with all governments… but we don’t want them to rob us,” he stated.

Although the connection with Spain “is not good now,” Mexico has no plan to interrupt off diplomatic ties or recall its ambassador, López Obrador stated.

He once more hit out at Spanish companies equivalent to Repsol and Iberdrola, who’ve investments in Mexico’s power business.

López Obrador accuses the businesses of paying bribes up to now in alternate for contracts, with the complicity of Mexican and Spanish governments.

“It was a conspiracy at the top,” he stated. “They looted us.”

The feedback appeared to catch Spain off guard.

“The Spanish government has not taken any action that could justify a statement of this type,” Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares stated, noting the significance of the 2 international locations’ ties.

“Far from a pause, what we’re talking about is an increase in our business relations,” he stated in feedback launched by his workplace.

López Obrador’s remarks come at a time when international buyers are involved about his deliberate power reforms.

Critics say the strikes unfairly favor state-run companies depending on fossil fuels over non-public electrical energy producers equivalent to Iberdrola who’ve invested in renewable power.

Relations between Mexico and Spain have been strained since Lopez Obrador took workplace in 2018.

Madrid has rejected his demand for an apology for the occasions of the conquest.