Mexico’s President threatens to skip Americas summit unless US invites every country





“Participation in the Los Angeles Summit has not yet been resolved because we are proposing that no one is excluded because we seek the unity of all America,” López Obrador mentioned throughout his every day briefing in Mexico City.

“We feel that there should be no confrontation. Even with the differences, we must dialogue, all Americans, then we are yet to resolve this issue; we have a very good relationship with the government of President Biden. We want everyone to be invited. That’s the position of Mexico,” he added.

US officers have repeatedly mentioned the governments of Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela won’t be invited to the summit resulting from their human rights records.

As host nation, the US has the privilege of choosing leaders to be invited to the summit.

However, the White House mentioned on Tuesday that no selections have been made following López Obrador's feedback. "We haven't made a decision about who will be invited, and no invitations have been issued yet," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki mentioned. If López Obrador forgoes Mexico's spot on the gathering — which is about to happen in June — it could represent a substantial snub towards the White House and US President Joe Biden's administration specifically, who've tried to make use of the summit as a chance to strengthen Latin America's ties with the US, amid growing Chinese interplay within the area. The Mexican President spoke again at house after a tour of Central America and Cuba, the place he met Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and former president Raul Castro . In Cuba, López Obrador mentioned he would insist to Biden that no nation within the Americas be excluded on the summit. "I'm aware that there are political groups in the US that are committed to confrontation, that would like to hold the people of Latin America and the Caribbean hostage, as is the case of the blockade against Cuba, which is highly promoted by Cuban politicians who have a lot of influence in the US," López Obrador mentioned. "But I consider the blockade inappropriate, and inhumane (…) an entire people cannot suffer for the interest of a group, so the US government must decide on this because it is a matter of human rights, which has to do with sovereignty," he added. He added: "If excluded, if not everyone is invited, a representation of the Mexican government will go, but I would not go. Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard would represent me." The Summit of the Americas is historically a gathering of nations from North, Central and South America and the Caribbean, and is held each 4 years. Relations between the US and Cuba have been tense for many years, regardless that each nations held their first high-level talks in 4 years in April. Nicaragua and Venezuela are on unhealthy phrases with Washington following an in depth checklist of sanctions towards their governments and up to date doubtful elections.





